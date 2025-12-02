NBC’s Sickening ‘Both-Sides’ Rape Coverage

Key takeaways:

Major media outlets, including NBC, have repeatedly minimized or obscured Hamas’s documented sexual atrocities from October 7, despite overwhelming physical evidence and survivor testimony.

NBC’s latest segment manufactured false equivalence by pairing verified hostage accounts with unsubstantiated accusations against Israel promoted by anti-Israel NGOs, presenting both as morally comparable.

By framing Hamas’s rape campaign as just “one side” of the story, NBC distorted the facts, diluted the gravity of the crimes, and ultimately undermined justice for Israeli victims of sexual violence.

The media campaign to downplay—or outright deny—the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists did not begin with NBC. In the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, as testimonies emerged of gang rapes, sexual mutilation, and other atrocities against Israeli civilians, both activist NGOs and major news outlets appeared reluctant to confront the reality. Rather than treating the evidence with the gravity it demanded, some chose minimization, equivocation, or silence.

Why?

For certain advocacy groups that operate under a highly selective definition of “human rights,” acknowledging such crimes would have posed an inconvenient problem: Western public sympathy might have shifted decisively away from Hamas. On the college campuses where #MeToo became a core banner of social-justice activism, how would it have looked for activists to reconcile the celebration of “resistance” with the documented rape of women and girls? The answer is simple: it would have shattered the preferred narrative that portrays October 7 as a form of liberation rather than what it was – an orgy of terror and sadism.

For sections of the media, the dilemma was similar. For years, audiences have been fed a reductive story: Gaza is portrayed as an open-air prison whose residents merely seek freedom. But does a movement genuinely pursuing political self-determination engage in mass sexual violence? Do men motivated by liberation rape teenagers? The facts of October 7 directly contradict the mythology.

And those facts are now overwhelming. Beyond physical evidence gathered at massacre sites, returning Israeli hostages—young men included—have recounted, on the record, their own experiences of sexual abuse at the hands of Hamas captors. These are named victims, presenting personal testimonies with extraordinary courage.

Yet rather than covering these accounts with the seriousness they deserve, NBC News chose once again to muddy the waters.

Propaganda by ‘Balance’

In a video segment titled “Former hostages, prisoners allege sexual abuse from both Hamas and Israeli forces,” correspondent Hala Gorani devoted just over a minute to the Israeli survivors before pivoting to the narrative that clearly constituted the intended focus of the piece: “disturbing” allegations that Israel had itself used sexual violence as a “weapon of war.”

The framing is stark. Verified hostage testimony is treated as merely one side of a supposedly symmetrical story, with the second side supplied not by named Palestinian victims, but by claims from the NGO B’Tselem, an activist group with an anti-Israel agenda. Gorani presented these allegations as equivalent to Israeli eyewitness accounts, despite offering no direct Palestinian victims, no independent corroboration, and no verifiable evidence beyond third-party claims.

This is not an accident. NBC could not produce Palestinian survivors because none have come forward to substantiate the charges being promoted. There is testimony where it exists – Israeli testimony. But there is none supporting the mass-rape allegations levelled at Israel.

Gorani declares, “sexual violence has nothing to do with sex. It is about wielding a weapon of war… You find it in every conflict zone.”

The implication is clear: that Israeli forces must therefore also be committing rape as part of warfare – systematically, as NBC invites viewers to believe. But implication is not evidence. And evidence was precisely what NBC did not provide.

The Leaked Video Narrative

NBC further invoked a leaked video from an Israeli detention facility, claiming it showed the “gang rape” of a Palestinian detainee. Gorani went on to assert: “A scandal erupted in Israel – not so much about the rape itself, but about the leak.”

This is false.

The scandal stemmed from the deceptive presentation of stitched-together footage supplied to the media, which created a narrative unsupported by the full unedited material. Israeli authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding both the incident and the edited leak – actions entirely inconsistent with NBC’s insinuation that Israel cared more about embarrassment than the crime itself.

NBC then compounded its distortion through language choice: Israeli hostage abuse was described as “alleged,” despite being supported by sworn victim testimony. Yet the grainy CCTV video, unverifiable and selectively edited, was reported as fact – no qualifier attached.

Moral Equivalence by Construction

This segment requires little dissection beyond identifying its core sleight of hand: NBC constructed moral equivalence between documented mass rape by terrorists and unsubstantiated accusations made by anti-Israel NGOs.

Even if NBC wished to cover claims against Israeli detention facilities, the editorial decision to stitch those claims into a segment featuring hostage testimonies was a conscious act of narrative laundering. Rather than reporting facts as facts and allegations as allegations—each with appropriate scrutiny—NBC chose to merge them, flattening the distinction between evidence and advocacy.

Why embed unproven claims alongside Israeli victims describing their abuse unless the goal is to dull the impact of their testimony?

The effect is calculated: viewers leave not knowing what happened, but believing that “everyone did it” – that atrocities on October 7 were simply part of a morally indistinct conflict where truth is unknowable and justice arbitrary.

What NBC Actually Achieved

NBC did not illuminate crimes against humanity – it obscured them.

It transformed rape testimony into a pretext for political balancing. It elevated activist claims to parity with firsthand survivor evidence. And it perpetuated a grotesque fiction: that Hamas sexual violence is merely one datapoint in a symmetrical story rather than the deliberate war crime it indisputably represents.

Israeli victims spoke. NBC drowned them out.

