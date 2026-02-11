NPR Whitewashes the Palestinian Authority’s “Pay-for-Slay” Program

Key Takeaways:

The NPR’s latest segment on the Palestinian Authority’s “pay-for-slay” program was a complete whitewashing of the system where terrorists and their families were paid with public funds.

The segment was devoid of any proper context, relied on the testimonies of those who are supportive of “pay-for-slay,” and downplayed the role that the program played in incentivizing anti-Israeli violence and terrorism, and even platformed a convicted terrorist.

NPR’s audience relies on the outlet for a proper understanding of the world, not pieces that replace journalistic integrity with ideologically driven propaganda.

Even for NPR, the latest segment on its popular “All Things Considered” program crossed the line.

Headlined “Palestinian Authority tries to reform, but one measure is sparking a backlash,” the segment focused on the Palestinian Authority’s controversial “pay-for-slay” program, where imprisoned Palestinian terrorists and their families, or the families of Palestinians who were killed while committing acts of terrorism or in confrontations with Israeli security forces, received financial stipends.

However, instead of taking a critical look at “pay-for-slay,” NPR provided cover for the insidious PA program.

To begin, NPR immediately whitewashed the program in the subheading, referring to it merely as “payments to families whose relatives are killed or jailed by Israel.”

Zero mention of the fact that this program incentivized violence and terrorism by paying out more to families of terrorists than the PA’s regular social welfare pay-outs. In addition, no mention that these payments are based on the length of prison sentences rather than actual financial need.

This was just the tip of the iceberg.

No, @NPR, this isn’t the reason the PA program is “controversial.” The recipients of the cash are families of TERRORISTS – not Palestinians who committed minor crimes or were innocently caught in the crossfire, but bona fide terrorists whom you appear to be whitewashing. pic.twitter.com/WH0q1AkOBj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 10, 2026

Throughout, NPR’s Emily Feng downplayed the vile nature of pay-for-slay.

“Pay-for-slay” wasn’t presented as a dangerous incentive for the murder of innocent Israelis, which was even the target of American legislation (The Taylor Force Act), but was merely characterized as “controversial.” Pairing white wine with red meat is “controversial.” Using public funds to incentivize terrorism is something much more grave and consequential.

Along with this false characterization, NPR also portrayed the true nature of the program as Israeli criticisms that “the PA pushes back against.” It would be hard to find a more watered-down depiction of “pay-for-slay.”

Further on in the segment, Feng interviewed a Palestinian woman named Inaan who was receiving a monthly payment of 1,400 shekels ($440) since her son had been killed by the IDF.

This doesn’t seem like a lot of money. However, Feng failed to inform her audience that that’s only the payment for family members of those killed by Israeli security forces (after a one-time payment of 6,000 shekels). Terrorists in Israeli prisons can receive up to 12,000 shekels (roughly $3,900) per month.

Related Reading: NPR Whitewashes Palestinian Terrorists in Coverage of Israel-Hamas War

This presentation of the monthly payments being inconsequential and of limited value is further emphasized by Feng’s next interviewee, Qadura Fares, who is quoted as saying “The money – it’s mean [sic] nothing for those have believed [sic] that this occupation should be ended and to fight the occupation.”

Fares is the former head of the PA’s prisoners’ affairs commission. In passing, NPR also informed its audience that Fares served time in Israeli prison for “trying to kill Israeli soldiers.”

That’s right, NPR platformed a convicted terrorist.

Perhaps the words of someone who used to target Israelis should be taken with a grain of salt when discussing payments for imprisoned terrorists.

Fares resigned from his position after PA President Mahmoud Abbas announced an end to the pay-for-slay policy, stating that the only recipients would now be those who require economic assistance.

Along with Fares, Feng interviewed a couple of other Palestinians who were upset with this alleged reform and complained that the new system is not working properly.

What Feng failed to inform her audience is that this “reform” is alleged by analysts to be a ruse, with Abbas promising a Palestinian audience that imprisoned terrorists and the families of “martyrs” would continue to receive funds and the “reform” being more of a restructuring than an outright end to “pay-for-slay.”

Nearly a year after this “reform” was announced, many beneficiaries were still reportedly receiving their payments.

Perhaps the cherry on top is where Feng referred to the alleged reform as “trying to please outside powers.” As if the program didn’t require serious reform, but rather that the PA capitulated to foreign interference.

A whitewash indeed.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

