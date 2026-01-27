On Holocaust Memorial Day, Hamas’ Guide to Speaking “Clean” Exposes the Lie at the Heart of Its PR

Antisemitism Vs. Optics

The problem, Hamas explains, is not antisemitism. The problem is optics.

The guide goes further. It warns speakers not to say “the Jews” or “the Jewish lobby,” not because such claims are false, but because they “harm the Palestinian discourse” by making it appear racist and extreme.

It explicitly cautions against invoking classic antisemitic conspiracy theories such as “Jewish control of the media” or citing The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, not because they are lies, but because they damage Hamas’ image and help Israel’s “propaganda.”

In other words: don’t stop thinking it. Just don’t say it out loud.

One of the document’s most revealing passages openly identifies Jewish historical suffering as an obstacle to Hamas’ global campaign. The guide complains about “the influence of the historical suffering of Jews in Europe,” particularly in Germany, where references to a “historical obligation toward Jews” today are said to justify “unfair bias toward the Zionist entity.”

This is not a rejection of antisemitism. It is an admission that antisemitism is inconvenient.

Approved Glossary

To manage this, Hamas even provides a glossary of “incorrect” terms and their approved replacements. “Killing Jews” should never be said. The preferred phrase is “killing the Zionist occupier.” The distinction is tactical, not moral.

What emerges is a clear picture of how Hamas adapts its language to Western ears while maintaining an internally genocidal worldview. It is the rhetorical equivalent of laundering bloodstains out of a uniform before stepping in front of a camera.

This matters because it works.

Western media regularly platform Hamas-linked figures who speak fluently in the sanitized language outlined in this guide. Phrases like “colonial project,” “resistance,” and “international law” replace explicit calls for Jewish eradication. The result is a movement that presents itself as rights-based while practicing mass murder.

HonestReporting has repeatedly documented how Hamas manipulates global media narratives, coercing journalists in Gaza and shaping coverage through fear and disciplined messaging. The guide confirms this is not incidental. It is policy.

On Holocaust Memorial Day, this document should serve as a warning.

Hatred does not always announce itself with swastikas. Sometimes it comes wrapped in human rights language, carefully edited for Western consumption, while instructing its speakers to stay silent about the very genocide they admire or aspire to repeat.

Remembering the Holocaust is not only about mourning the dead. It is about recognizing the disguises evil learns to wear.

And Hamas has written the manual.

