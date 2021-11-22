fbpx
Palestinian Incitement Laid Bare: Hamas Murders Israeli, Child Calls on Allah To ‘Burn’ Jews (VIDEO)

Eliyahu David Kay, 26, was shot dead on Sunday by a Palestinian terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem. Several others were wounded when Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam opened fire near the Chain Gate leading to the Temple Mount. Israeli officials said that Abu Shkhaydam used a Beretta M12 submachine gun to perpetrate the attack. He was shot and killed by security forces.

The facts were clear from the onset, with Hamas having praised the “heroic operation” an hour later. Yet, multiple news outlets blurred the lines between the assailant and his victims. On BBC Newshour, former Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nour Odeh blamed the terror attack on Israel, thus ignoring the long history of Palestinian incitement and backing of terrorism.

Following the attack, hundreds of Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem participated in a pro-Hamas march to honor the terrorist. Meanwhile in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, “activists” distributed sweets in celebration of murder.

In a televised eulogy of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, one of his students laid bare the results of Hamas’ antisemitic incitement.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Featured Image: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
