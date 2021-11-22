Palestinian Incitement Laid Bare: Hamas Murders Israeli, Child Calls on Allah To ‘Burn’ Jews (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eliyahu David Kay, 26, was shot dead on Sunday by a Palestinian terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem. Several others were wounded when Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam opened fire near the Chain Gate leading to the Temple Mount. Israeli officials said that Abu Shkhaydam used a Beretta M12 submachine gun to perpetrate the attack. He was shot and killed by security forces.

The facts were clear from the onset, with Hamas having praised the “heroic operation” an hour later. Yet, multiple news outlets blurred the lines between the assailant and his victims. On BBC Newshour, former Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nour Odeh blamed the terror attack on Israel, thus ignoring the long history of Palestinian incitement and backing of terrorism.

Following the attack, hundreds of Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem participated in a pro-Hamas march to honor the terrorist. Meanwhile in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, “activists” distributed sweets in celebration of murder.

In a televised eulogy of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, one of his students laid bare the results of Hamas’ antisemitic incitement.

Featured Image: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images