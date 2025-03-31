▶ Palestinians in Gaza Protest Hamas—But Influencers and Media Stay Silent

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a rare and powerful moment, Palestinians in Gaza took to the streets—not to protest Israel, but to condemn Hamas. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied across the strip, chanting a message the world rarely hears: “Hamas are terrorists.”

But even if Gazans themselves are calling out Hamas terrorism, that’s not something you’ll hear from many mainstream media outlets, which still label Hamas as “militants” or an “armed resistance group.” Even worse, popular social media influencers and so-called journalists inside Gaza—who dominate the online narrative—have been completely silent.

Feeds of well-known names like Bisan Owda, Hind Khoudary, and Hassan Eslaiah remain blank. And pro-Palestinian news accounts, like Quds News Network, conveniently omits any mention of the protesters’ anti-Hamas chants.

These voices have claimed to “tell the truth” about Gaza. But when Palestinians courageously speak out against the very group responsible for their suffering, those same voices go quiet.