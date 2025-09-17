Rebutted: UN Inquiry Report Falsely Accuses Israel of “Genocide”

Key takeaways:

A UN Commission of Inquiry report makes extreme and unfounded accusations against the State of Israel, relying on a one-sided record that disregards facts that contradict its predetermined conclusions.

International media rushed to publicize this pro-Hamas propaganda cloaked in legal language without examining the agenda behind the COI or the characters leading it.

The report is riddled with factual errors and assertions made with no credible evidence. UN Watch’s rebuttal, published below, highlights key factual errors and significant omissions that the Commission relies on to underpin its thesis of genocide.

The publication of a United Nations Commission of Inquiry report charging Israel with “genocide” has, predictably, generated global headlines, and the potential consequences are serious.

1/

While @nytimes gives Navi Pillay a platform to accuse Israel of committing genocide, it won’t tell you the full story of why this Commission of Inquiry long ago gave up any right to be considered a legitimate or objective body. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UbobfFI2Gp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 16, 2025

But what is the Pillay Commission? And who are the figures behind it? While the media focused on giving these genocide accusations the credibility that is automatically bestowed upon the UN and too many other international organizations, they failed to note the real agenda behind the report.

As UN Watch explains, in May 2021, Pakistan and the PLO convened an urgent session that resulted in an unprecedented Commission of Inquiry targeting Israel, tasked with investigating “root causes” of the conflict and “systematic discrimination.”

Unlike all previous inquiries, this one has an open-ended mandate to examine any subject, any time period, and has no end date.

It’s a perpetual investigation of the Jewish state, with the guilty verdict fixed in advance. In the words of Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, it’s a modern-day Inquisition.

In case there was any doubt, the UN made their intentions crystal clear when they appointed Navi Pillay — who has lobbied governments to “Sanction Apartheid Israel!” — as Chair of the inquiry.

Her two colleagues are no better. Commissioner Miloon Kothari sparked global outrage when, in an interview, he ranted about “the Jewish lobby” and questioned Israel’s right to be a member of the United Nations. Kothari was called out for antisemitism by 20 governments, and even by the UN Secretary General.

Chris Sidoti, the third commissioner, is affiliated with a group that calls for boycotting Israel. In July 2022, he told the council that some Jews were “throwing around accusations of antisemitism like rice at a wedding.”

In breach of UN requirements of impartiality, all three commissioners were appointed for one reason: to ensure a guilty verdict against Israel, and to label it an “apartheid state” with the UN’s imprimatur.

The three commissioners resigned their posts in July 2025 following pressure from the US administration, but they left one final parting gift with this latest report.

A cursory look reveals, for example, how the report reached its genocide conclusion based on fake news published by media outlets such as The Guardian, demonstrating the sometimes insidious symbiotic relationship between media and so-called human rights bodies when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

🇺🇳 LIBEL: A UN report accusing Israel of genocide cites a @guardian story claiming that the IDF database shows 83% of those killed in Gaza were civilians. The story and the numbers were categorically proven to be false. The UN inquiry’s evidence? Fake news. https://t.co/LwtGKFxLME pic.twitter.com/DrYHYL3zTR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 16, 2025

Here, we crosspost UN Watch’s legal rebuttal of the COI’s report written by HonestReporting board member Salo Aizenberg:

UN Watch Rebuttal: Legal Analysis of Pillay Commission’s September 2025 Report to Human Rights Council

On September 16, 2025, the Pillay Commission submitted to the UN Human Rights Council a 72-page conference room paper titled Legal analysis of the conduct of Israel in Gaza pursuant to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The paper makes extreme and unfounded accusations against the State of Israel, relying on a one-sided record that disregards facts that contradict its predetermined conclusions. The Pillay Commission, mandated to be an independent fact-finding body, produced a report that is nothing more than pro-Hamas propaganda cloaked in legal language. The report severely undermines international fact-finding, international law, and the UN system as a whole. A summary of UN Watch’s detailed legal rebuttal is below.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LEGAL REBUTTAL

By Salo Aizenberg

Accusations of genocide are among the most serious charges that can be made against a state. They evoke the darkest episodes of modern history, such as the Holocaust, Rwanda, and Srebrenica, and they carry immense legal consequences as well as profound moral weight. For this reason, the Genocide Convention of 1948 sets a deliberately high bar: genocide requires specific intent (dolus specialis) to destroy, in whole or in part, a protected group “as such.”[1] Genocidal intent is established only when there is no other reasonable inference. Evidence of widespread civilian casualties, extensive destruction, or inflammatory rhetoric does not suffice; what is required is proof that deaths and suffering were the result of a deliberate policy to exterminate a people. Establishing such intent is among the most difficult elements in international law, and the genocide allegation against Israel fails at this threshold even before considering the Report’s distortions of its conduct in Gaza.

The UN Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry’s report is fatally deficient: its reasoning is deeply flawed, its evidentiary base unreliable, and its methodology unsound. It selectively misinterprets statements by Israeli leaders, accepts unverified Hamas casualty figures, disregards Hamas’s systematic use of human shields, relies on unverified media reports (such as by Al-Jazeera), and assumes that civilian deaths in Gaza are only the result of deliberate targeting by Israel. Its omissions are equally striking. The report erases Hamas as an active belligerent; across its 72 pages, it never acknowledges that the IDF is engaged with a 30,000-strong fighting force that constructed a battlefield fortified with 500 kilometers of tunnels. Such deficiencies strip the document of legal credibility and render it indistinguishable from propaganda dressed in legal language.

This rebuttal examines the central defects of the UN report (the “Report”) issued by the Commission of Inquiry (the “Commission”). It shows why the evidence presented cannot sustain a finding of genocide under international law. A summary of its main deficiencies is as follows:

Failure to prove dolus specialis: The specific intent to destroy a protected group is the central and extremely high bar in any genocide case. The Commission’s claim of genocidal intent fails on this threshold alone, relying on tortured parsing of statements, selective quotations, and conjecture rather than unambiguous evidence. Erasure of Hamas as a belligerent: The report never acknowledges that the IDF is engaged in combat with an estimated 30,000-strong Hamas force in Gaza as well as thousands of fighters from other militant groups. A reader would come away believing the war has the IDF deployed against only women and children, with Hamas erased from the narrative. The Commission makes no attempt to analyze the war itself, because in its alternative version of reality, there is none. Silence on Hamas’s military infrastructure: There is no mention of Hamas’s 17-year military buildup in Gaza, including its vast tunnel network, booby-trapped buildings, and massive arms buildup. By ignoring this reality, the report strips the conflict of its military context and recasts lawful military targets as evidence of genocide. Erasure of Hamas’s use of civilian infrastructure: The Commission ignores Hamas’s openly acknowledged human shield strategy, [2] including its use of mosques, schools, residential buildings, and hospitals to conceal tunnels and weapons. Instead, damage to these sites is consistently portrayed as deliberate targeting of civilians by Israel. No recognition of the hostage crisis: The report omits the fact that Hamas took Israeli hostages and continues to hold them, starve them, [3] and rape them. [4] This omission is consistent with the broader erasure of Hamas as an active actor in Gaza, removing essential context from the Commission’s narrative. Reliance on Hamas-supplied fatality data: Despite Hamas’s long record of exaggerating civilian deaths and its status as a US and EU-designated terrorist organization, its figures are treated as fact while IDF data on combatants killed is ignored. Civilian deaths distorted as evidence of genocide : The report presents civilian casualties as prima facie proof of genocidal intent rather than as tragic and unavoidable consequences of urban warfare, exacerbated by Hamas’s human shield strategy. The Report cites numerous incidents where civilians were killed as intentional and targeted acts by Israel without evidence. Normal wartime consequences treated as crimes: Regular and expected wartime impacts on civilians, such as mental health impacts, difficulty accessing medical care and displacement, are depicted as evidence of genocide rather than inevitable outcomes of urban conflict. Urban devastation portrayed as extermination: Large-scale damage is cited as proof of genocide, ignoring that urban combat inherently produces extensive destruction, particularly when military forces are embedded within civilian areas.

The Commission also ignores the obvious: the suffering of Gazans could be significantly reduced or even ended if Hamas released all hostages and relinquished control of Gaza. The idea that the population experiencing the claimed genocide has the power to stop it but refuses to is unprecedented in the history of actual genocides and exposes a deliberate blind spot in the Report. This omission mirrors the Commission’s broader erasure of Hamas as an active party in the conflict, a group with agency and responsibility, leaving readers with the false impression that all suffering in Gaza is solely Israel’s responsibility.

The Report is riddled with factual errors and assertions made with no credible evidence. A complete catalog of these mistakes and their corrections would be longer than the Report itself. This rebuttal highlights key factual errors and significant omissions that the Commission relies on to underpin its thesis of genocide.

[1] Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, 78 U.N.T.S. 277 (adopted December 9, 1948, entered into force January 12, 1951)

[2] How Hamas is fighting in Gaza: tunnels, traps and ambushes, NYT (July 13, 2024)

[3] World leaders condemn videos of emaciated Israeli hostages in Gaza as Red Cross calls for access, BBC (August 4, 2025)

[4] Hostages released from Gaza detail sexual violence as Israeli report concludes Hamas used it as ‘weapon of war’ on October 7, CNN (July 8, 2025); A Quest for Justice: October 7 and Beyond, The Dinah Project (June 2025); Mission report Official visit of the Office of the SRSG-SVC to Israel and the occupied West Bank 29 January – 14 February 2024, UN (March 4, 2024)

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

