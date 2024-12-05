Reuters Accidentally Exposes the Sham Behind Gaza Famine Claims

The so-called “special investigation” published by Reuters this week examining the global famine prevention system was certainly revealing—though perhaps not in the way the wire agency intended.

While claiming to expose the failures of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system in preventing hunger—failures that Reuters insists are through no fault of the IPC—the investigation inadvertently highlighted glaring flaws in how famines are measured, particularly in Gaza.

The article discusses several famines from around the globe, including the alleged one in Gaza, where the IPC had warned of an “imminent famine” in the northern region. That famine, of course, never materialized, with HonestReporting previously revealing how the IPC quietly walked back its claim. According to Reuters, however, this inaccurate forecast wasn’t due to dubious data or exaggerated claims—it was, naturally, Israel’s fault.

Citing “Israeli bombing and restrictions on movement” as the obstacles to collecting data on malnutrition and non-trauma-related deaths, Reuters sidesteps key facts. For example, Israel has facilitated the entry of nearly half a million aid trucks into Gaza since the start of the war—information Reuters conveniently omits. Also missing is any mention of Hamas’ well-documented habit of stealing and hoarding aid. In fact, the word “Hamas” appears a grand total of twice in the 4,000-word piece, and only then in photo captions referencing the “Israel-Hamas war.”

Reuters does acknowledge that the IPC’s data collection in Gaza is flawed, as the organization cannot use its “preferred methods” for assessing malnutrition due to, allegedly, Israel’s destruction of hospitals and clinics. This apparently includes the obliteration of all of Gaza’s scales and height boards—tools it says are critical for measuring famine.

The inconvenient truth about Hamas turning hospitals into command centers and weapons depots? Not mentioned. Instead, humanitarian groups have reportedly trained health workers to measure children’s upper arms and this is the data upon which famine claims are based.

Yet, the IPC refuses to disclose who trained the workers responsible for collecting the data behind the famine claim, or even identify the workers themselves, citing fears that they “could be targeted by Israel.” Yes, Reuters genuinely suggests that the IDF might hunt down health workers for reporting a famine. If this sounds conspiratorial, that’s because it is.

A far likelier reason for this secrecy? Naming names might reveal a roster of “health workers” doubling as Hamas operatives.

Even more baffling, despite alleged safety concerns, the IPC didn’t collaborate with Israeli officials—something it has done with other governments in similar crises. Reuters explains this refusal by suggesting that the IPC assumed Israel didn’t want aid to reach starving Palestinians.

The reality? Half a million aid trucks have entered Gaza even as Hamas continues to hold Israeli civilians hostage.

This is the story Reuters doesn’t want to tell. Instead, it bends over backward to explain why Gaza’s “imminent famine” remains perpetually delayed—always just around the corner, yet never quite arriving.

