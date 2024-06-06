Revealed: The Laughable Excuses Given by BBC & CNN for Israel Capital City Mistake

There’s chutzpah, and then there’s the BBC’s explanation for why it should be allowed to incorrectly describe Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital — an explanation so absurd and convoluted it borders on farce.

Now, the BBC isn’t alone in its arrogant insistence that it gets to decide the capital city of a country 2,500 miles away from its London headquarters. We’ve long been amazed at the sheer ignorance of journalists who seemingly believe that misinforming their readers about Israeli geography and governance will magically solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But most media outlets we catch making this error will eventually correct the record. Take The Guardian, for example, which, after some back-and-forth with HonestReporting, agreed to make four amendments last month to stories that erroneously called the White City the capital.

Rarely will a news organization dig in its heels quite as much as the publicly-funded British Broadcasting Corporation, which is mounting a Herculean defense of what it has apparently deemed is its divine right to keep making the same mistake.

Indeed, the mental gymnastics the BBC performs to justify its repetitive error are so laughably ludicrous that we had no choice but to put them on display here in all their cringe-inducing glory.

A brief background.

On April 20, HonestReporting complained to the broadcaster over a segment aired the day before on BBC Radio4’s The Now Show, featuring Steven Punt and Hugh Dennis, who ended the show by referring to Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital.

On the last ever episode of @BBCRadio4 The Now Show, Steve Punt and Hugh Dennis end by inaccurately referring to Tel Aviv as the capital of Israel. It was Jerusalem when your show first aired in 1998, and it’s Jerusalem still. pic.twitter.com/SzuJvNILaH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 19, 2024

Five days later on April 25, the BBC’s complaints team responded simply to say that while it does “report that Israel claims Jerusalem as its capital, this isn’t widely recognised by the international community, with most foreign embassies being in Tel Aviv.”

We appealed, pointing out first, that the BBC had not reported in that segment that Israel claims its capital is Jerusalem, and second, that the international community’s recognition, or indeed lack thereof, does not change material reality.

For over a month, we heard nothing.

And then, on the last day of May, we finally understood why it took the BBC so long to respond. The email we received was nothing short of a masterclass in crafting complete nonsense.

After first assuring us that our “concerns” had been raised with senior managers at Radio 4, we were told the following:

In this comedy programme, the presenter made a passing reference to Iran’s launching of drones against Israel. Diplomatically, it is clear that Iran considers it was retaliating against Tel Aviv, as evidenced by the Iranian government billboard unveiled around the same time with the slogan ‘Tel Aviv is our battleground, not Tehran.’

It continued:

In this context, as a passing reference in a comedy programme where the audience would not expect an explanation of the differing views on the status of Jerusalem, we consider that the line ‘Tehran retaliated directly against Tel Aviv…’ was a reflection of the news events of the week with Iran’s position on its dispute, rather than a suggestion that the BBC considers Tel Aviv to be the capital city.

Let’s break this down for those who aren’t quite as seasoned as we are at unraveling the BBC’s peculiar spin.

The broadcaster is arguing that listeners of its Radio 4 comedy show should have known — from a story published on its website — that billboards in Iran contained threats to launch missiles at Tel Aviv. Aware of this, they should’ve, according to the BBC, known that “diplomatically, it is clear that Iran considers it was retaliating against Tel Aviv.”

Of course, there is a good reason that Iran “considers” it was retaliating against Tel Aviv: the Islamist regime doesn’t even recognize the State of Israel, let alone its capital, preferring to call it the “Zionist entity.”

It’s nice to know that the BBC takes its editorial guidance from the mullahs in Iran.

And now CNN.

Like the BBC, CNN also tried to defend a capital city error in one of its pieces, albeit with less imagination.

This month, we noted that an opinion piece by Peter Bergen had used Tel Aviv as a synonym when describing the announcement of a peace proposal made in Washington by US President Joe Biden.

The same way the peace plan was unveiled in the US capital Washington DC, so if it were to have been unveiled in Israel, it would have come from Jerusalem, the Israeli seat of government and its capital, not in Tel Aviv. 2⃣ pic.twitter.com/RqYnNooQDx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 2, 2024

This time, CNN argued that the Israeli government is “active in both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem” which it said was evidenced by the fact that Benjamin Netanyahu had recently held press conferences in Tel Aviv.

We were then told an update to the piece saying that the proposal “wasn’t announced in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv is appropriate.”

By this reasoning, if Joe Biden were to hold a press conference in say, Chicago, for example, one could argue it should be given capital city status.

While the reasoning given by both outlets was so silly it was almost comedic, the two incidents have further exposed a widespread shift during this latest Israel-Hamas war in which journalists have abandoned impartiality, morphing into journalists-cum-activists.

Lastly, even if we were to accept that Jerusalem was not identified in stories as Israel’s capital, there is still no good reason why Tel Aviv should be mentioned in such stories, ever.

Tel Aviv is not, nor has it ever been, Israel’s capital.

We intend to continue trudging through the BBC’s convoluted complaints process and will escalate further if necessary. Watch this space.

