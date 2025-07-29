See No Evil: The New York Times Claims There’s No Proof Hamas Stole Aid

No Proof Hamas Stole Aid? The New York Times Says So.

That should have been the headline of the New York Times’ most absurd claim to date: that there is “no proof” Hamas routinely stole humanitarian aid.

The real headline, published July 26, reads like satire: “No Proof Hamas Routinely Stole U.N. Aid, Israeli Military Officials Say.”

Let’s be clear: this isn’t a buried quote. It’s the article’s central claim—based, of course, on anonymous “military sources.” Unnamed. Unverifiable. Meanwhile, Israeli military officials who are willing to go on record—like IDF spokesperson Nadav Shoshani—say the opposite. In fact, Shoshani stated quite clearly that the NYT headline is “not true.”

But once again, the Times asks us to take their word for it. Just like it did with other anonymously sourced claims later flatly denied by Israeli officials. No evidence. No names. Just trust us—we’re the New York Times.

🔹 Hamas steals aid

🔹 IDF officials say so on record

🔹 @nytimes cites anonymous “Israeli sources” denying

🔹 Then includes visual proof of Hamas operatives looting or “securing” trucks You couldn’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/OpE6ubJEti — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 27, 2025

Except there is evidence. A lot of it.

Here is video of Hamas operatives hijacking UN aid trucks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Here are Palestinian civilians in Gaza telling reporters Hamas is stealing aid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Here is footage of Hamas beating Palestinians who dared reach the aid before they could:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Defense Forces (@idf)

It’s all public. Verifiable. On record. Not anonymous. Not hearsay.

So why would the New York Times ignore it?

Read More: 48 Hours, Two Blood Libels: Aid Site Massacres Faked by Hamas, Spread by the Media

It’s hard not to conclude this is yet another attempt to reframe Hamas—not as the armed, authoritarian, and internationally proscribed terror group it is, but as a tragically misunderstood local authority. A victim of circumstance, rather than the driving force behind Gaza’s suffering.

But facts matter. So does accountability.

When journalists obscure both, they’re not reporting the news.

They’re laundering the reputation of a terror group.

