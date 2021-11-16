Sign Petition: Demand NYT, BBC Stop Featuring Antisemites & Anti-Israel Terrorism Apologists

The New York Times is once again facing tough questions about its objectivity and impartiality regarding its coverage of Israel, as it has emerged that one of its most recent hires previously blamed the Jewish state for the actions of Palestinian suicide bombers who murdered hundreds of Israelis in the 2000s.

Please join us in demanding that the NYT and BBC stop featuring antisemites and anti-Israel terrorism apologists. SIGN OUR PETITION TO THE NEW YORK TIMES AND THE BBC NOW.

On November 3, The Times announced that it was welcoming to its Jerusalem bureau Raja Abdulrahim, who while studying at the University of Florida penned a guest column for the school newspaper titled, “Palestinians driven to bombing.”

The article claimed:

Another suicide bomber has attacked and the finger pointing has begun in every direction. But the fact is that the finger belongs not on the Palestinian Authority or some ‘Islamic militant group,’ it belongs squarely on Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces.”

Between 2000 and 2005, 141 Palestinian suicide attacks killed 587 people. In 2002 alone, there were no fewer than 47 lethal suicide bombings, which left 238 dead and many more injured. Among those killed were Holocaust survivors and pregnant women along with their unborn babies, as perpetrators deliberately targeted civilians.

They struck buses, cafes, discos, shopping malls and busy streets in a bid to kill as many Israelis as possible.

The New York Times is not alone.

Please join us in demanding that the NYT and BBC stop featuring antisemites and anti-Israel terrorism apologists. SIGN OUR PETITION TO THE NEW YORK TIMES AND THE BBC NOW.

Tweets recently unveiled by GnasherJew show that a presenter at BBC Radio Manchester, Nasima Begum, called for “Death to you Zionist scum” and made reference to a new “Holocaust” whose “perpetrators are you Zionist scum.” An HonestReporting investigation uncovered additional antisemitic social media posts such as the suggestion that Zionists have a “hold on mainstream media”.

This was not even the first time this year that HonestReporting outed contributors to the NYT and BBC for harboring deep-seated hatred of Israel and the Jewish people.

In May, we helped identify another BBC journalist, Tala Halawa, who tweeted the hashtag #HitlerWasRight. Our work went viral, resulting in widespread media coverage and the eventual termination of her employment.

In October, HonestReporting revealed that Refaat Alareer, whose writing appeared in The New York Times at the height of the 11-day Hamas-initiated conflict against Israel, had compared Israel to Nazi Germany over 100 times.

Giving a platform to such individuals not only serves to legitimize antisemitism, but it also undermines trust in the entire journalism industry.

This cannot be allowed to continue.

Please join us in demanding that the NYT and BBC stop featuring antisemites and anti-Israel terrorism apologists. SIGN OUR PETITION TO THE NEW YORK TIMES AND THE BBC NOW.

This petition is now closed. Thank you for your support.