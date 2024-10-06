Sympathy to Scorn: The Fight Against October 7 Denialism in the Mainstream Media

There are few words left that can fully encapsulate the sheer horror of October 7, 2023, the day when Hamas terrorists, alongside Palestinian civilians, unleashed an unfathomable wave of barbarity and bloodlust on defenseless men, women, and children.

The brutality they inflicted is almost unspeakable, and the fear and anguish endured by the victims continue to haunt those who survived.

Some survivors, along with those held hostage in Gaza and later freed in prisoner exchanges, have bravely shared their stories, while many remain too traumatized to speak. Heartbroken families who exchanged their final words with loved ones trapped inside their homes by armed terrorists have also shared their grief. First responders and emergency personnel who rushed to the scene have detailed, in raw terms, the atrocities they witnessed and the lives they struggled to save.

But the voices we will never hear belong to those who endured the very worst of Hamas’ barbarism—those who were tortured, sexually assaulted, mutilated, and murdered in cold blood. Many of these horrific acts were captured by the body cameras of the terrorists themselves, who filmed not only the slaughter but also their sickening pride in committing such violence. Their actions, and the sadistic glee they reveled in, reveal the depth of cruelty and hatred that October 7 has come to represent.

October 7 marked the single deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. In those immediate hours, there was a fleeting moment when the world—or at least the media—seemed united in grief. As Israelis and Jews across the Diaspora wept over the unfathomable brutality inflicted upon their community, it appeared that the world too was mourning.

However, for some in the media, the words “Never Again,” or the resonant “Never Again is Now,” echoed in the aftermath of October 7, were not to be taken literally. Once Israel began its defensive response against Hamas—a genocidal terrorist group openly committed to repeating the massacre until Israel and its people are wiped from the earth—the backlash from certain corners of the media was swift, disproportionate, and relentless. The narrative shifted from grief and horror to harsh criticism of Israel’s right to defend itself, betraying the brief sense of solidarity that had momentarily surfaced.

Indeed, barely 72 hours had passed since the first wave of Hamas terrorists crossed the border when the media began laying the foundation for what would soon become a widespread and reckless accusation: that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

The “genocide libel” is not new—far from it. However, the speed and ease with which it was embraced by those who should know better was staggering.

Take Reuters on October 10, when they published a piece with a headline quoting the Palestinian UN envoy accusing Israel of launching a “genocidal campaign against Gaza.” This accusation, made by Riyad H. Mansour, was based on false claims—none of the alleged actions amounting to genocide had occurred, including the use of “starvation as a method of warfare” or an “attempt to eradicate their national existence.” Yet, Reuters ran with the incendiary headline regardless. From that moment, the dye was set, and the narrative began to take shape. Despite all facts to the contrary, the genocide accusation would take on a life of its own, stubbornly persisting in public discourse.

The Attempted Mainstreaming of October 7 Revisionism

One of the key tactics used to delegitimize Israel’s right to self-defense—and, by extension, its very right to exist—has been the spread of October 7 revisionism. This campaign either denies aspects of Hamas’s crimes or downplays the massacre altogether. While these narratives didn’t necessarily originate in the media, those seeking Israel’s destruction have found willing enablers—whether unwitting or deliberate—within mainstream outlets to advance their cause.

This campaign has centered on three main points: denying the sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists, framing the attack as a legitimate act of resistance, and claiming that Israel is exploiting October 7 to “occupy” Gaza.

Denial of Hamas Sexual Violence

The denial of Hamas’ well-documented sexual crimes began with conspiracy outlets like The Intercept and The Grayzone, but these narratives gained some legitimacy through a minority of mainstream media coverage. Political podcaster Brianna Joy Gray, for example, suggested that believing Israeli women were raped was an “overreach” because none had “offered testimony.” Gray was later fired from The Hill after rolling her eyes at Yarden Gonen, the sister of hostage Romi Gonen who was appealing for her to believe the accounts of Israeli victims.

Masha Gessen contributed to this narrative in The New Yorker, with a feature that purported to “investigate” the sexual violence on October 7, only to ultimately accuse Israel of “weaponizing” these crimes. While Gessen did not outright deny that sexual violence occurred, the piece downplayed its extent and gravity, casting doubt on a UN investigation led by Pramila Patten and dismissing witness testimony.

#MashaGessen Tells #BigLies About #10/7 #Rapes In the New Yorker, Gessen, a freakish anti-Zionist, claims that the #IDF also allegedly rapes Arabs, that all wars involve rapes–there’s nothing to see here. Move right on. Not so fast. Rape has always been a spoil of war, not a… — Phyllis Chesler (@Phyllischesler) July 21, 2024

However, organizations like HonestReporting countered this denial early on, preventing the falsehood from gaining a foothold or becoming widespread in mainstream media.

Claiming to be a “report on eight months of claim & counter-claim” about the sexual violence against Israelis on Oct 7, @thetimes foreign correspondent @scribblercat & @gabrielle_siviais’ story is nothing more than a muddle of victim-blaming & bias. 🧵https://t.co/hDoKgnyjc0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 9, 2024

Framing the Hamas Massacre as a Legitimate Act of ‘Resistance’

Once again, a narrative that originated in the antisemitic corners of the Internet has been amplified by sections of the mainstream media: the claim that Hamas’ October 7 attack was a legitimate act of resistance.

The BBC, in particular, has come under significant scrutiny. An analysis of four months of its coverage, starting on October 7, uncovered a staggering 1,500 breaches of its own editorial guidelines. This investigation, led by UK lawyer Trevor Asserson and his firm, involved a team of around 20 lawyers and 20 data scientists. It exposed systemic failures in maintaining impartiality and accuracy. Among the findings was the BBC’s frequent portrayal of Hamas in sympathetic terms, particularly as a “resistance movement,” with its fighters referred to as “soldiers.” One of the most egregious examples was a headline that described Hamas’ October 7 assault as a “spectacular” operation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Numerous other mainstream outlets have also echoed this narrative of “resistance.” However, continued efforts to counter this grotesque framing have been effective in pushing back against the spread of this dangerous revisionism.

Hinting Israel is Using October 7 as a Pretext to Occupy Gaza

From CNN to the BBC, parts of the media have pushed the narrative that Israel will use the Hamas massacre as an excuse to seize Gaza. This misleading claim relies on statements from a small group of right-wing Israeli politicians, who do not represent the broader Israeli population or government, to imply that Israel’s long-term strategy is to occupy the Strip.

Guardian columnist Owen Jones, who has also cast doubt on Hamas’s sexual violence, falsely claimed on Good Morning Britain that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had laid the first stone of a new settlement in Gaza. After HonestReporting revealed that Jones had mistranslated Netanyahu’s speech—he was actually referring to a destroyed kibbutz in the Gaza Envelope, outside of Gaza—Jones issued a correction.

More lies from @OwenJones84 who falsely claimed on @ITV‘s @GMB that Israeli PM Netanyahu was in northern Gaza “laying a rock” for a new settlement & talking about rebuilding Gaza settlements. Actually, Netanyahu was in the south of Israel, not northern Gaza, laying the… pic.twitter.com/AuLW5ALeSt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 3, 2023

Just want to correct an error I made on @GMB on Thursday. On my way to the studios, I read this tweet which was widely circulated and understood as Benjamin Netanyahu committing to building new settlements on the Gaza Strip. In fact it was a Google Translate error which… https://t.co/8BgBLVpbWF — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) December 3, 2023

Exposing and Confronting October 7 Distortion

The battle against the distortion of October 7’s atrocities has demonstrated that swift, decisive action is essential to stopping dangerous falsehoods from taking root. The screening of Bearing Witness—a film that reveals Hamas’ body cam footage of the massacre—was an unflinching and effective way of showing the brutal reality to journalists and key figures. The film struck a careful balance between honoring the memories of the victims and survivors while ensuring the truth was communicated to the wider public.

Organizations like HonestReporting have been relentless in exposing those who spread revisionist lies, actively shaming individuals and media outlets that seek to downplay or distort the reality of Hamas’ brutality. Left unchecked, these falsehoods risk becoming entrenched in public consciousness, much like the insidious “genocide libel.”

But HonestReporting’s efforts show that it is possible to stop these distortions before they metastasize into accepted narratives. The truth is not just a countermeasure—it’s a weapon against the lies proliferating online, in social media, and in print.

Image credit: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90