Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

‘Take Care of This Country’: Israel Commemorates Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice (VIDEO)

Israel today is marking Yom HaZikaron, the Memorial Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts. When the siren sounded at 8 PM Tuesday night and again at 11 AM Wednesday morning, the entire country came to a standstill and people remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

At sundown, when Yom HaZikaron concludes and flags are again flying at full staff, Independence Day celebrations will kick off across Israel. There’s a reason why Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzmaut are observed back-to-back: Israel owes its very existence to those who gave their lives.

This is as true today as it was in 1948.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Featured Image: Elyashiv Rakovski/TPS

Related

Tags: , , , , , ,
Picture of Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content