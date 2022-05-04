‘Take Care of This Country’: Israel Commemorates Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice (VIDEO)

Israel today is marking Yom HaZikaron, the Memorial Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts. When the siren sounded at 8 PM Tuesday night and again at 11 AM Wednesday morning, the entire country came to a standstill and people remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

At sundown, when Yom HaZikaron concludes and flags are again flying at full staff, Independence Day celebrations will kick off across Israel. There’s a reason why Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzmaut are observed back-to-back: Israel owes its very existence to those who gave their lives.

This is as true today as it was in 1948.

Featured Image: Elyashiv Rakovski/TPS