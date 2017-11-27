Tel Aviv Doesn’t Pay: HR Prompts Times of London Correction

Considering a Times of London byline is attributed to “Anshel Pfeffer, Jerusalem,” the error in the opening paragraph of a story on an alleged Israeli deal with Rwanda to take in African migrants, is somewhat ironic:

Tel Aviv, of course, won’t be paying anybody anything as Israeli government decisions are made in Israel’s capital Jerusalem.

As HonestReporting has written, it is for Israel to determine its capital city. Correcting this error is important not only for accuracy but also to combat the delegitimization of Jerusalem as Israel’s rightful capital.

HonestReporting contacted Times editors and a short time later, the paragraph was amended (or even butchered):

While we thank The Times for making the correction, it’s extremely disappointing that this error finds its way into The Times and other media on a far too regular basis.