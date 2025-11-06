The 28 Hostages Whose Bodies Are Returning to Israel

On October 7th, 2023, Israel faced the worst terrorist attack in its existence when Hamas terrorists slaughtered over 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

As part of U.S. President Trump’s 20 Point Peace Plan, all remaining hostages – living and deceased – are to be returned to Israel. All of the living hostages have now been released and the bodies of 28 deceased hostages are being returned to Israel.

These are the 28 hostages who have returned home for a proper burial or whose families are still waiting to receive them.

Inbar Haiman , 27 – RETURNED

Inbar was a visual communications student and graffiti artist from Haifa. She was kidnapped from the Nova festival and murdered in captivity by Hamas terrorists. She was held in Gaza for over two years. She was the last female hostage held in Gaza. Her death was officially declared by Israeli authorities in December 2023.

Tal Haimi, 41 – RETURNED

Tal was a third-generation member of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak. As a reservist of the IDF’s Paratroopers Brigade, he served as commander of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak’s emergency response squad and was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, as he fought to defend his community. He is survived by his wife and four young children.

For fourteen hours, his wife and children were locked in their safe room in the kibbutz. When the fighting finally subsided, Ela, Tal’s wife, saw members of the defense team returning home without her husband. That evening, he was declared missing, and his phone was tracked to Khan Younis. In May 2024, she gave birth to their fourth child, a son named Lotan. In Hebrew, the name shares two letters with Tal, ensuring that his legacy lives on through his family and the community he died protecting.

Ronen Engel, 54 – RETURNED

Ronen was from Kibbutz Nir Oz. On October 7th, he set out to try to help others as a volunteer medic and was subsequently murdered and kidnapped into Gaza by Hamas terrorists. His wife, Karina, and their daughters, Mika and Yuval, were also taken captive alive and were released during the first truce in November 2023. The Israeli military confirmed his death in December 2023. He is remembered by loved ones as a man with “hands of gold and the soul of an artist.”

Eitan Levi, 53 – RETURNED

Eitan was a taxi driver from Bat Yam. He was killed by terrorists in Kibbutz Be’eri after he drove a passenger there early that Saturday morning. He drove into the ambush as he was on the phone with his son, Shahar. His body was kidnapped to Gaza.

Forty days after the October 7 attack, Levi’s family was informed that he was believed to be held hostage in Gaza. Then, in December 2023, authorities confirmed that Eitan had been murdered on October 7 and his body taken captive. In August 2024, his family agreed to release graphic footage showing Eitan’s body being driven through the streets of Gaza and being kicked and stomped on by Gazans.

Sonthaya Oakkharasri, 30 – RETURNED

Sonthaya, the father of a seven-year-old girl, was a Thai citizen and worker in Israel. He was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. He was killed in captivity.

Muhammad Al-Atresh, 39 – RETURNED

Muhammad was a Bedouin-Israeli from the Sa’wa community in the Negev who served as an IDF tracker in the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade. He was killed on October 7 while battling terrorists in the area of Nahal Oz, after which the terrorists took his body to Gaza.

Aryeh Zalmanovich, 86 – RETURNED

Aryeh was one of four young men from Haifa who helped found Kibbutz Nir Oz alongside Amiram Cooper and Oded Lifshitz, who were both also kidnapped and slain in captivity, and Shlomo Margalit, who survived the attack. Aryeh was kidnapped from his home in Nir Oz on October 7. While seeking shelter in his reinforced room, he managed to text one of his sons that terrorists had infiltrated the kibbutz. Footage later emerged of Aryeh being driven inside Gaza on the back of a motorcycle, bleeding and wounded.

Hostage Farhan al-Qadi, who was rescued by IDF troops in August 2024, recounted that he was held in a Gaza hospital with Aryeh, who was diabetic, and was with him when he died due to lack of treatment, malnutrition, and neglect.

He is survived by his two sons, Boaz and Yoav, and five grandchildren.

Guy Illouz, 26 – RETURNED

Guy, born and raised in Ra’anana, was a musician who spent most of his free time with a guitar on his lap. He was at the Nova music festival with a large group of friends. When the attack began, he reached his car but was unable to drive far enough before terrorists started shooting towards his vehicle. His friend, Alon Werber, was shot while sitting next to him in the car. Guy was shot in the arm and hid in a tree, calling his parents and the police for help and saying goodbye. Guy was found and taken hostage. According to other hostages who returned home, he was neglected in the hospital and died from his wounds.

Eliyahu “Churchill” Margalit, 75 – RETURNED

Eliyahu was from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and was responsible for the kibbutz’s cattle. On October 7, he was killed and kidnapped into Gaza by Hamas terrorists while feeding his horses. Some of the horses were also taken into Gaza. His daughter, Nili, was also kidnapped and later released as part of an earlier deal. On December 1, 2023, the IDF announced that Eliyahu had been killed and his body was being held in Gaza.

He is survived by his wife, Daphna, children Noa, Danny and Nili, and three grandchildren.

Daniel Peretz, 22 – RETURNED

Daniel was a captain in the IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade. He was originally from South Africa and moved to Israel in 2014. He was killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, and his body was kidnapped to Gaza. His family only learned that he had been killed 163 days after the fact.

Uriel Baruch, 35 – RETURNED

Uriel was a father of two from Jerusalem. He was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from the Nova festival. He was taken into Gaza and killed in captivity.

Bipin Joshi, 22 – RETURNED

Bipin was a Nepali citizen and an agricultural worker in Israel. On October 7, he was kidnapped from Kibbutz Alumim into Gaza by Hamas terrorists, and killed while in captivity.

Tamir Nimrodi, 18 – RETURNED

Tamir was an IDF soldier who had completed 10 months of military service at the time of his kidnapping. He was kidnapped from his base near the Erez Crossing on October 7. No sign of life had been reported from Tamir since his abduction, footage of which quickly circulated online. His loved ones had continued to hold out hope that he was still alive. His death was not confirmed until the body was identified after being returned to Israel.

Yossi Sharabi, 53 – RETURNED

Yossi was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri and forced into a car along with 16-year-old Ofir Engel. He was taken into Gaza and killed in captivity. In an interview with Channel 12, 16-year-old former hostage Amit Shani described his time with Yossi and Ofir Engel. They were held in an apartment until Amit and Ofir were freed in late November.

Sahar Baruch, 24 – RETURNED

Sahar, a talented keyboard and trumpet player, had recently returned from a long trip to South America and was slated to start studies in electrical engineering at Ben Gurion University just two weeks after he was kidnapped. He was taken by Hamas from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri. The kibbutz announced on December 9, 2023, that he had been killed while in captivity. In January 2025, the IDF confirmed that Sahar died during a rescue mission.

Tamir Adar, 38 – RETURNED

Tamir Adar, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, served as the kibbutz’s deputy security coordinator. He was kidnapped to Gaza while fighting to defend the kibbutz against Hamas on October 7. Adar’s wife, Hadas, and their two children, then aged seven and three, hid in their safe room and survived the attack. His grandmother, Yaffa Adar, was also kidnapped on October 7 – immortalized in one of the most enduring images of the attack – and released 48 days later. Tamir’s fate was unknown for several months, until January 2024, when the kibbutz announced that Adar had been killed on October 7.

Tamir is survived by his wife, Hadas, children Asaf and Neta, parents Yael and Moshe, and three siblings, Nir, Inbar, and Roni.

Amiram Cooper, 85 – RETURNED

Amiram Cooper, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, “saw the establishment of the kibbutz as his life’s mission.” He was kidnapped from the kibbutz with his wife, Nurit. She was released from Hamas captivity after 17 days.

The IDF said in June 2024 that Amiram was no longer alive and his body was being held hostage in Gaza.

Asaf Hamami, 40 – RETURNED

Asaf was the commander of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade. On October 7, he was at the Gaza Division base near the border with his 5-year-old son, Alon. He handed his son to the other soldiers to take him to a safe place and set out to battle the terrorists. He was killed fighting Hamas terrorists in the Gaza border community of Kibbutz Nirim on the morning of October 7, and his body was abducted to Gaza.

He was considered a Hamas hostage for eight weeks, until the IDF confirmed he had died on October 7. Asaf’s death was declared by the chief rabbi, based on findings obtained by the military in the Gaza Strip. The findings allowed Hamami to have a funeral according to halacha, or Jewish law, even while his body remained absent.

He is survived by his wife, Saphir, and their three children, and his parents, Clara and Ilan.

Omer Neutra, 21 – RETURNED

Omer, a lone soldier from New York, was a platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion. On October 7, his tank was attacked by Hamas terrorists with RPG fire and explosive devices. Neutra and two others in the tank – Oz Daniel and Sgt. Shaked Dahan – were killed in the attack, and their bodies were taken to Gaza, while soldier Nimrod Cohen was abducted alive to the Strip. Footage of Gazans standing around the burning tank and celebrating, and dragging Cohen out from inside, became some of the most haunting footage for Israelis in the wake of October 7. Nimrod Cohen was released on October 13, 2025, along with 19 living hostages. Shaked Dahan’s remains were recovered in August 2024.

Omer’s family did not know of his fate for more than a year, until in December 2024, Israeli authorities confirmed that he had been killed on October 7 and his body taken hostage. His family sat shiva, the seven-day mourning period, but did not hold a funeral.

He is survived by his parents, Orna and Ronen, and his younger siblings Daniel, Keren, Or, and Leah.

Oz Daniel, 19 – RETURNED

Oz, from Kfar Saba, served in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion. He served in the same tank as Omer Neutra, Shaked Dahan and Nimrod Cohen. As he was battling terrorists, Oz tried to grab a grenade from one of the gunmen and was shot and killed, and his body was taken captive.

His family did not know his fate for several months, until in February 2024, the IDF declared his death based on new findings. They decided to hold a funeral for him in Kfar Saba on February 26, 2024, burying a blood-soaked uniform and stretcher, and to sit shiva, the seven-day Jewish mourning period.

He is survived by his parents, Merav and Amir, and his twin sister, Hadar.

Itay Chen, 19 – RETURNED

Itay was an American-Israeli serving in the IDF’s 7th Brigade. He was originally meant to have the weekend off duty, but switched with another soldier so he could attend his brother’s bar mitzvah the following week. While it was originally thought he survived the attack on October 7, it was later revealed that he was killed that day as he was fighting to defend Nir Oz.

Joshua Loitu Mollel, 21 – RETURNED

Joshua was a Tanzanian agriculture intern at Kibbutz Nahal Oz. He was taken hostage on October 7 and subsequently murdered while in captivity. His death was confirmed in December 2023.

Meny Godard, 73

Meny was a professional soccer player before fighting in the Yom Kippur War in 1973. He lived in Kibbutz Be’eri with his wife, Ayelet. On October 7, his wife called one of their children to say Meny had been killed by terrorists. She was hiding in the bushes from terrorists and was subsequently found and murdered. Ayelet’s body was discovered shortly thereafter in Be’eri, but Meny was taken captive into Gaza.

He is survived by his children, Mor, Gal, Bar, and Goni, as well as six grandchildren and several siblings.

Ran Gvili, 24

Ran was a sergeant in the Yasam Patrol Unit of the police. He was originally meant to be home on October 7, as he was recovering from a shoulder injury, but he went to battle terrorists in Kibbutz Alumim. He was killed and his body taken hostage into Gaza.

Dror Or, 48

Dror was a father of three, living in Kibbutz Be’eri. He was hiding with his family in their safe room on October 7 when terrorists broke in and took the family. Terrorists then set their house on fire. Two of his teenage children were taken hostage with him and released in a hostage deal in November 2023. His wife, Yonat, was murdered on October 7.

Suthisak Rintalak, 43

Suthisak was a Thai agricultural worker at Kibbutz Be’eri. He was working on the kibbutz when Hamas attacked and killed him. His body was taken hostage into Gaza.

Lior Rudaeff , 61

Lior, born in Argentina, moved to Israel at age seven. He was an ambulance driver and volunteer medic. As a member of the civilian rapid response team, he set out quickly when he received a call early on October 7 after Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak came under attack. He was murdered near his home and his body taken captive. His youngest son attended the Nova music festival but managed to escape and survive the attack.

Hadar Goldin, 23*

Hadar was a lieutenant in the IDF’s Givati Brigade. During the 2014 conflict, Operation Protective Edge, he was killed in action in the Gaza Strip while working to dismantle a terror tunnel. His body was taken hostage by Hamas.

* Hadar Goldin’s body has been held since 2014.

