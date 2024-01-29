Subscribe Donate
TRENDING NOW: Committee to Protect Journalists | Gaza | Hamas | Palestinian journalists | Terrorism
Videos

The Dangerous Impact of Misinformed Content Creators

Since October 7th, we’ve seen dozens of content creators suddenly emerge as experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Except they’re not…

By January 29, 2024

Since October 7th, we’ve seen dozens of content creators suddenly emerge as experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Except they’re not experts. They’re uninformed and uneducated amateurs who have ignorantly chimed in on a topic they evidently know nothing about, and succeeded in spreading dangerous, misinformation to millions of people.

Let’s examine Alex Barnicoat. He might have lots of followers on TikTok & X, but given the amount of baseless evidence and easily discredited claims, his content is closer to satire than fact.

Thumbnail credits:
– Alex Barnicoat: Screenshot from Youtube
– Soldiers: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

HonestReporting Staff
< 1 Min Read
Share this Article
By Topic

Discover More

Get clear, reliable Israel news and tools to fight media bias.

Subscribe