Since October 7th, we’ve seen dozens of content creators suddenly emerge as experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Except they’re not experts. They’re uninformed and uneducated amateurs who have ignorantly chimed in on a topic they evidently know nothing about, and succeeded in spreading dangerous, misinformation to millions of people.

Let’s examine Alex Barnicoat. He might have lots of followers on TikTok & X, but given the amount of baseless evidence and easily discredited claims, his content is closer to satire than fact.

Thumbnail credits:

– Alex Barnicoat: Screenshot from Youtube

– Soldiers: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90