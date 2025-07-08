The Hamas Disappearing Act: How the Media Rewrite Israel’s War in Gaza

IDF soldiers are getting killed in Gaza, and no one is talking about it, let alone asking who’s doing it. This is more critical than it seems.

On Monday night, one of the most intense battles broke out since the Israel-Hamas war began between IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists. Soldiers were traveling on foot when a roadside IED exploded, killing at least five soldiers and injuring 14 in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. This is how most soldiers have been killed in the Strip over the last few months.

As the dead and wounded were being evacuated, IDF forces came under fire. Someone was clearly shooting at them. But who?

More Israeli soldiers killed & injured in Gaza. During the evacuation, IDF forces came under fire. From who? Hamas–the terror org that Western media appears to have erased from the coverage of this war. Hamas is still a force in Gaza, even if the media will never show them. https://t.co/GqJi74zgU6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 8, 2025

Clearly, Israel has an enemy in the enclave, and it isn’t children, despite what the New Yorker will have its readers believe.

No, @NewYorker, this is not a “war on Gaza’s children.” It’s a war on Hamas, the terrorist organization responsible for bringing catastrophe upon everyone in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/wobsds5XjJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 8, 2025

It’s become a pattern over 21+ months of war in the Gaza Strip: media publish a story about Israel striking “civilian” infrastructure, like a residential building or a school, or report on the IDF firing at and allegedly killing dozens or hundreds of Palestinians seeking aid. This is followed by a reported death toll, usually provided by the Hamas-run health ministry. There’s no mention of Hamas’ involvement or its human shield tactic –- aside from the occasional IDF comment treated dismissively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

And when IDF comments are included, it often looks like this:

When the Hamas-run health ministry says something, @BBCNews treats it as a fact. When the Israeli & US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says something, the BBC casts doubt. Why does the BBC always favor the terrorists? pic.twitter.com/jpBDsCNR21 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 7, 2025

This is a trick to the naked eye. Why? Because what the average reader or news consumer internalizes is that Hamas’ word should be trusted while Israel’s is treated with skepticism and that Israel is simply attacking innocent civilians. The narrative is this: the IDF is striking schools and hospital grounds housing displaced and sick people, so they must be trying to kill innocent Palestinians.

But this isn’t the whole story. Why is Israel striking these locations? Who is Israel’s war with? For every strike, every reported attack on civilians seeking free aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), every IED that kills IDF soldiers, the real enemy is hiding in the shadows –- in plain clothes, attempting to dupe the media and the rest of the world.

As former IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. (res) Jonathan Conricus asks in an interview on Sky News, “When was the last time anyone saw a Hamas operative–what we would refer to as terrorists–fighting in uniform? I don’t recall Hamas fighting in uniform for the past year and a half. The only time they’ve been in uniform is when they have been handing over hostages or in parades.”

And if Hamas is an invisible player in this war, then there is only one side taking part as far as the media are concerned.

And only one side firing weapons and only one side held responsible for the death and destruction inside the Gaza Strip: Israel.

Is it any wonder that Hamas is able to escape its own responsibility for the catastrophe that it has brought upon the people of Gaza?

Image Credit: Israel Defense Forces