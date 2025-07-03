Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ The Fabricated Controversy of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Daniel Beaudoin is no stranger to the complexities of delivering aid in a conflict zone. He’s a veteran in the field and former IDF liaison to organizations like the UN and Red Cross. He offered critical insight into the so-called “controversy” surrounding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)—a program designed to bypass Hamas and deliver aid directly to civilians.

Beaudoin explained that the GHF faces immense operational challenges, particularly because Hamas continues to pose security threats that complicate aid distribution. Despite this, the IDF is working to ensure food and medical supplies reach civilians safely and efficiently.

The controversy, he noted, is less about logistics and more about narrative. Media headlines consistently frame the GHF as “controversial,” often highlighting its US and Israeli backing while ignoring its central goal: keeping aid out of terrorist hands. International organizations like the UN and NGOs such as Oxfam have criticized the GHF, but Beaudoin views much of this pushback as politically motivated. While leading charities and NGOs accuse the initiative of being biased toward Israel, they fail to account for the fact that UNRWA and many of its partner organizations are themselves biased. In addition, the accusation that GHF violates humanitarian norms, he said, fails to account for the unprecedented conditions on the ground.

Beaudoin also highlighted the double standard in global responses to humanitarian crises. Yemen, another Iran-backed conflict zone, has seen UN workers kidnapped by the Houthis—yet faces far less scrutiny than Gaza.

While aid workers in Gaza now operate under the “protection” of armed clans, media coverage remains focused on Israeli actions, not Hamas’s exploitation of civilians.

Ultimately, Beaudoin emphasized the need for a more balanced conversation. The GHF may not fit traditional models of humanitarian aid, but it reflects a necessary adaptation to a hostile and politically complex environment—one where Hamas, not the IDF, is the primary obstacle to aid.

Image Credit: – Abed Rahim Khatib via Flash90 – Eyad BABA / AFP via Getty Images – Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP via Getty Images

Related

Tags: ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content