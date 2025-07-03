▶ The Fabricated Controversy of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Daniel Beaudoin is no stranger to the complexities of delivering aid in a conflict zone. He’s a veteran in the field and former IDF liaison to organizations like the UN and Red Cross. He offered critical insight into the so-called “controversy” surrounding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)—a program designed to bypass Hamas and deliver aid directly to civilians.

Beaudoin explained that the GHF faces immense operational challenges, particularly because Hamas continues to pose security threats that complicate aid distribution. Despite this, the IDF is working to ensure food and medical supplies reach civilians safely and efficiently.

The controversy, he noted, is less about logistics and more about narrative. Media headlines consistently frame the GHF as “controversial,” often highlighting its US and Israeli backing while ignoring its central goal: keeping aid out of terrorist hands. International organizations like the UN and NGOs such as Oxfam have criticized the GHF, but Beaudoin views much of this pushback as politically motivated. While leading charities and NGOs accuse the initiative of being biased toward Israel, they fail to account for the fact that UNRWA and many of its partner organizations are themselves biased. In addition, the accusation that GHF violates humanitarian norms, he said, fails to account for the unprecedented conditions on the ground.

Beaudoin also highlighted the double standard in global responses to humanitarian crises. Yemen, another Iran-backed conflict zone, has seen UN workers kidnapped by the Houthis—yet faces far less scrutiny than Gaza.

While aid workers in Gaza now operate under the “protection” of armed clans, media coverage remains focused on Israeli actions, not Hamas’s exploitation of civilians.

Ultimately, Beaudoin emphasized the need for a more balanced conversation. The GHF may not fit traditional models of humanitarian aid, but it reflects a necessary adaptation to a hostile and politically complex environment—one where Hamas, not the IDF, is the primary obstacle to aid.