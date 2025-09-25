▶ The Great Bridge Route: A Journey Through Jerusalem’s Jewish Heritage

Beneath the Western Wall in Jerusalem lies the Great Bridge Route, an extraordinary archaeological site that offers a tangible link to the Second Temple period and the enduring presence of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. Built by King Herod, the Second Temple was the center of Jewish religious life, and the Great Bridge Route reveals the infrastructure that supported it.

The site includes ritual baths, or mikvaot, used by the Levites and priests to maintain ceremonial purity, as well as a bridge that connected different areas of the Temple Mount. Archaeologists have also uncovered what’s now called the Hall of Eras, where remnants from nearly all periods of Jerusalem’s history have been preserved. These include pottery fragments from the 10th century BCE, dating to the time of Kings David and Solomon, water fixtures from the Maccabean period, and arches from later eras.

Notably, the excavation exposed stones from the Western Wall that had been buried for 1,700 years. These stones, part of the western retaining wall closest to the Holy of Holies, are as sacred as those visible above ground today. For centuries, Jews have visited the Western Wall to pray, leaving notes in its cracks and connecting to a lineage that spans millennia.

The Great Bridge Route provides more than archaeological insight; it is a vivid reminder of the continuity of Jewish life in Jerusalem. Each artifact, each stone, is a testament to generations of Jews who lived, prayed, and served at the Temple. The site links the past to the present, affirming the unbroken legacy of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel.