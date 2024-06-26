The Horseshoe Theory Brings AOC & Nick Fuentes Together

A Twitter exchange we never thought we’d see? Far-right white supremacist Nick Fuentes found common ground with progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (NY-14) … taunting her with their political and ideological “similarities.” And the Internet caught fire over the weekend.

AOC is more America First than 99% of Republicans. https://t.co/VDgdMZr4N6 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) June 19, 2024

What started as Ocasio Cortez’s distaste for ‘big money’ election spending ended with an exchange Fuentes created to match her with anti-Israel rhetoric.

While it is evident that both Fuentes and Ocasio Cortez are clearly anti-Israel, the ADL definition of antisemitism would also indicate that their rhetoric and their actions in turn make them both antisemitic.

No matter how hard she tries, she cannot separate herself from being associated with Jew-haters. Condemning antisemitic rhetoric present at protests outside the Nova Exhibit in New York, and holding a panel on antisemitism, does not negate being so vehemently anti-Israel and against the US-Israel relationship. This indisputably signals to American Jews that she wants Hamas to win and the Jewish people to lose their homeland.

Her standpoint appears to be mainly made of ignorance, angelic naïvety and her alliance with two of the most antisemitic congresswomen, Ilan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Now, karma has brought her to this point, where Fuentes has managed to rile her up in one tweet and expose their similarities. Fuentes – an open antisemite and white supremacist.

You are a white supremacist and I want nothing to do with you nor the world you imagine. I believe in a multiracial democracy, one of economic rights, civil liberties, and that affirms the working class and the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people. These are not small differences.… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 20, 2024

But that is exactly the point, polar-opposites of the spectrum, supposedly adversaries in their values. Extremes on either side are like a horseshoe spectrum – they meet at the bottom where the ends almost touch.

As for the “most expensive primary,” Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) suffered a resounding defeat after failing to represent his 16th district while attempting to shift focus from domestic policies onto matters across the ocean. He also did so in a way that singled out the Jewish community. This did not bode well for him, but the results also proved right what HonestReporting wrote: this primary race was about more than “the Benjamins.”

A beloved county-executive and more moderate Democrat, George Latimer won 63.4% of the vote, based on estimates by Associated Press with 88% of the votes counted. However, as justice was served, the New York Times put out a disturbing headline, later changing it amid criticism.

Actually, @nytimes, there was far more to it than “the Benjamins,” as we made clear the day before Bowman’s defeat. 👉https://t.co/rhyGHVDv94 https://t.co/sTdLl8aWNT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 26, 2024

Hmmm seems @nytimes thought better of their headline placing the blame for Bowman’s loss on the Jews, oops I mean “pro-Israel money.” https://t.co/k5PvLFrvwi pic.twitter.com/DB4sc2YVGy — Dr. Laura Shaw Frank (@shawfrank) June 26, 2024

Of course, the Jewish people will be blamed for this “upset.” This proud group of men below met with David Duke, well-known neo-Nazi and long-time KKK leader, back in mid-June:

Sulaiman Ahmed, Lucas Gage, Jake Shields and other lovely guys united by one idea and one idea only – jointly hating Jews Can I propose a name for your gathering? Feel free to use it: National Special Delegation for Antisemitic Partnership pic.twitter.com/hayDH8iziU — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) June 15, 2024

These are comrades of Fuentes who are actively recognized for blatant antisemitic activity online. Just like former UFC and MMA fighter Jake Shields who took to X to blame “Israel” for meddling in elections. He made the mistake of retweeting a post referencing Jewish people.

Israel is directly meddling in our elections and blatantly rubbing it in our faces https://t.co/n7zRfxH4ha — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) June 26, 2024

Thank you, Jake Shields, Nick Fuentes, Jamaal Bowman, and AOC for proving that once again, anti-zionism is antisemitism.