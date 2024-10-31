Send Us Your Tips
▶ The Iranian Regime at the UN Security Council: When the Perpetrator Plays the Victim

 

At the recent UN Security Council meeting, attempts to paint the Iranian Regime as the victim fell flat.

While some nations stood by the Islamic Republic, many others called for restraint and an end to the violence. Let’s not forget: the Iranian regime actively supports terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, pushing an agenda that fundamentally stand against peace, democracy, and coexistence.

Next time the media presents the Iranian Regime as reluctant for war, remember: this conflict was initiated and perpetuated by the Iranian Regime.

Thanks to Monique Beadle from the Jerusalem Institute of Justice for her expert insight.

Thumbnail credit: Zack Lee via Flickr

