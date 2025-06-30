Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

The New York Times Paints Iran as the Victim. Here’s What They Left Out

A recent New York Times video attempted to portray Iran as diplomatically “isolated” following its conflict with Israel—without providing the basic context of why Iran was targeted in the first place.

Nowhere in the NYT reel was there mention of Iran’s decades-long aggression across the region. No acknowledgment that Israel and the U.S. struck military and nuclear sites in direct response to Iranian threats. Instead, the video described Hamas and Hezbollah as “proxy militias,” ignoring that these groups are designated terrorist organizations by the U.S., UK, EU, and other countries.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has exported terror through its proxies—arming, funding, and directing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen. These groups don’t just destabilize the region—they target civilians, traffic weapons and captives, and call for the destruction of Israel and the U.S.

The Times appeared to lament the “decimation” of Hamas and elimination of Hezbollah commanders while glossing over Iran’s support for attacks on civilians.

Iran’s isolation isn’t a tragedy—it’s the consequence of decades of sponsoring terror.

Related

Tags: ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content