The New York Times Paints Iran as the Victim. Here’s What They Left Out

A recent New York Times video attempted to portray Iran as diplomatically “isolated” following its conflict with Israel—without providing the basic context of why Iran was targeted in the first place.

Nowhere in the NYT reel was there mention of Iran’s decades-long aggression across the region. No acknowledgment that Israel and the U.S. struck military and nuclear sites in direct response to Iranian threats. Instead, the video described Hamas and Hezbollah as “proxy militias,” ignoring that these groups are designated terrorist organizations by the U.S., UK, EU, and other countries.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has exported terror through its proxies—arming, funding, and directing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen. These groups don’t just destabilize the region—they target civilians, traffic weapons and captives, and call for the destruction of Israel and the U.S.

The Times appeared to lament the “decimation” of Hamas and elimination of Hezbollah commanders while glossing over Iran’s support for attacks on civilians.

Iran’s isolation isn’t a tragedy—it’s the consequence of decades of sponsoring terror.