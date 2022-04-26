fbpx
The Real ‘Status Quo’: Unrelenting Palestinian Terrorism Desecrates Jerusalem Holy Sites (VIDEO)

During an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour accused him of creating “a lot of tension” by attempting to quell Palestinian violence at Jerusalem’s holiest site.

To clarify, here’s the real story.

Related Reading: Media Myth: Mob Violence in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Unrest Triggered Hamas Rocket Fire at Israel

Featured Image: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
