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The Wall Street Journal’s Troubling Turn on Israel Coverage

The Wall Street Journal, long seen as a reliable voice on Israel, is now pushing a dangerous narrative. Despite their…

By September 12, 2024

The Wall Street Journal, long seen as a reliable voice on Israel, is now pushing a dangerous narrative. Despite their pro-Israel editorial stance, their news coverage since October 7th has drawn disturbing moral equivalencies between Hamas terrorists and Israelis defending their lives.

Even more shocking? One of their reporters, Abeer Ayyoub, has been caught spreading terrorist propaganda on social media—and the Journal has yet to take action. Other outlets like CNN and the New York Times have, but not them.

Here’s why this betrayal from the WSJ matters more than ever.

TAKE ACTION NOW

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Gil Hoffman

Gil Hoffman

Gil Hoffman is the former executive director of HonestReporting.com, a position he held from from 2022 until the beginning of 2026. Previously, he served as chief political correspondent and analyst for The Jerusalem Post for nearly 25 years. Well-connected to Israeli and Palestinian leaders, he has interviewed every major figure across the Israeli political spectrum, has been interviewed by top media on six continents and is a regular analyst on CNN, Al-Jazeera and other news outlets. He was raised in Chicago, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northwestern University’s School of Journalism, and wrote for the Miami Herald and Arizona Republic before moving to Israel. A reserve soldier in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, he has lectured in every major English-speaking country in the world, more than half the Canadian provinces, and recently made history in Hawaii by becoming the first speaker to have lectured about Israel in all 50 US states. He lives with his family in Jerusalem.

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