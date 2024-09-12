The Wall Street Journal’s Troubling Turn on Israel Coverage

The Wall Street Journal, long seen as a reliable voice on Israel, is now pushing a dangerous narrative. Despite their pro-Israel editorial stance, their news coverage since October 7th has drawn disturbing moral equivalencies between Hamas terrorists and Israelis defending their lives.

Even more shocking? One of their reporters, Abeer Ayyoub, has been caught spreading terrorist propaganda on social media—and the Journal has yet to take action. Other outlets like CNN and the New York Times have, but not them.

Here’s why this betrayal from the WSJ matters more than ever.

TAKE ACTION NOW