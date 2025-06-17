Send Us Your Tips
▶ There’s No “Exchange” Between Israel and Iran — One Side Is Trying to Annihilate the Other

The media keeps calling it an “exchange of missiles” or “trading strikes.” But that framing ignores the most important truth: this isn’t an exchange — it’s survival.

Israel’s recent strikes have been precise and targeted, hitting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, military officials, and nuclear scientists. The goal is simple: prevent a regime that openly calls for Israel’s total annihilation from obtaining the means to carry it out.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran is targeting Israel itself — the entire country. This weekend, hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones rained down on Israeli cities and towns, striking civilian infrastructure across the country.

As of now, 24 civilians have been killed and nearly 600 wounded. Even with Israel’s advanced aerial defense systems intercepting many of the attacks, the destruction has been catastrophic.

This is not two sides trading blows. It’s one side trying to destroy a nation — and the other doing everything possible to stop it.

And as devastating as Iran’s ballistic missiles and terror proxies have been, the world should be asking one urgent question: what happens if this regime ever gets its hands on a nuclear weapon?

