▶ UN Report Smears Israel While Ignoring Hamas—Who’s Behind It

Imagine associating October 7th—not with Hamas’ brutal massacre—but with Israel’s so-called “systematic violence” against Palestinians. That’s exactly what a new UN report is alleging.

The UN’s bias against Israel is nothing new, but how did we get here? The answer lies in who is writing these reports.

This Commission of Inquiry, launched by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021, was designed to investigate Israeli violations—not Hamas’. For four years, its reports have relentlessly demonized Israel, relying entirely on Palestinian sources without independent verification. Key context, including Hamas’ use of hospitals and civilians as human shields, is conveniently left out.

This latest report compiles 16 months of allegations from Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and even inside Israel. It accuses Israel of using gender-based violence to “destroy the Palestinian people”—citing unverified claims that the IDF deliberately targeted an IVF clinic and maternity wards. Meanwhile, Hamas’ documented use of hospitals and civilian infrastructure for terrorism is ignored.

So who wrote this report? Navi Pillay—who calls Israel an apartheid state and supports BDS; Miloon Kothari—who questions Israel’s right to exist at the UN; and Chris Sidoti—who dismisses antisemitism concerns, saying they’re thrown around “like confetti.”

Whenever the media quotes a UN report as fact, these are the voices they’re elevating.

As long as the UN continues to be staffed by individuals driven by political bias, its credibility on Israel—or anything else—remains in question.