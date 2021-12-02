United Nations Resolution to Deny Jewish Connection to Temple Mount Latest Anti-Israel Attack

The United Nations has cemented its reputation as “obsessively anti-Israel” following the approval of a resolution by 129-11, which denies the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and refers to it solely by its Islamic name of al-Haram al-Sharif.

The text, referred to as the “Jerusalem resolution,” is part of a push by the Palestinian Authority and Arab states to rebrand Judaism’s holiest place as an exclusively Muslim one.

The United States, which opposed the text, said that the omission of inclusive terminology for the site sacred to three faiths was of “real and serious concern,” adding: “It is morally, historically and politically wrong for members of this body to support language that denies” both the Jewish and Christian connections to the Temple Mount and al-Haram al-Sharif.

Yet, this attack on Jews living in the Holy Land is just the latest in a long line of moves by the United Nations to undermine the state of Israel and delegitimize its very existence – something HonestReporting has repeatedly exposed.

