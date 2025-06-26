Unity of Fields: Meet the Anti-Israel Group Promoting Violence & Terrorism From Inside the U.S.

The United Kingdom is on track to proscribe Palestine Action as a terror organization, criminalizing the radical group and threatening its members with prison time.

This decision was taken by the British government after almost two years of violent protests and acts of vandalism undertaken by the group against both private companies and state institutions that it accuses of enabling Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The group’s latest act, breaking onto a Royal Air Force base and vandalizing a military transport plane with paint and crowbars, seems to have been the final straw that broke the UK government’s proverbial back.

Naturally, most of the coverage of this ongoing saga between the UK government and Palestine Action has taken place within the British press.

However, the story should not be completely ignored across the pond as the United States is home to Unity of Fields, a Palestine Action sister organization.

The UK is banning Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. But its U.S. branch is still operating in plain sight.🧵 pic.twitter.com/YBHr55DpFh — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 25, 2025

What is Unity of Fields?

Unity of Fields was founded shortly after the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacres as Palestine Action U.S., the American branch of Palestine Action UK.

Like its British affiliate, Palestine Action U.S. was defined by an extreme animus towards Israel and Zionism and its dedication to “direct action” (including vandalism, destruction, and violence) against companies and institutions that it viewed as being associated with the Jewish state.

In August 2024, during an uptick in arrests of Palestine Action members in the United Kingdom for vandalism and destruction of property, Palestine Action U.S. changed its name to Unity of Fields, claiming that it was expanding its mission to serve as a “new front against the U.S. Empire.”

The name “Unity of Fields” is drawn from the Islamic Jihad strategy of “unity of the battlefields” that was adopted during the terrorist organization’s brief 2022 conflict with Israel.

Despite the name change, Unity of Fields continues Palestine Action U.S.’s extremist support for anti-Israel and anti-American actors as well as its encouragement of “direct actions” against companies, institutions, and people associated with Israel and the United States.

🚨 ESCALATION: The organized vandalism ring Palestine Action US announces its “transition” into a new “militant movement” called Unity of Fields pic.twitter.com/NLtFuEuYxk — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) August 29, 2024

Hamas, Hezbollah & Iran: Unity of Fields’ Support for Terrorism & Tyranny

As a self-declared “militant front against the US-NATO-Zionist axis of imperialism,” Unity of Fields has found common cause with the most extreme and violent terror organizations that threaten Israel and the West.

The group’s support for these vile actors, mainly expressed through social media, includes:

An April 2025 X post commemorating Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind Hamas’ atrocities on October 7.

Publicizing a New York City vigil that was held in February 2025 in memory of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah.

A November 2024 X post that shared a Hamas-produced music video glorifying the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Publishing a press release by the proscribed Palestinian terror organization, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), calling on “all resistance forces to strengthen field unity and work to intensify resistance action in all its forms.”

A website post on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks calling for many more “Al-Aqsa Floods” (the Hamas name for its invasion of southern Israel).

A January 2025 X post celebrating Reem Al-Rayashi, the first female suicide bomber sent by Hamas.

Two X posts published during the June 2025 conflict between Israel and Iran, encouraging the Islamic Republic to attack American troops based in the United States and hoping for American losses. One post said that the group was “praying for the safety of the Iranian missiles” while the other showed an image of American military caskets alongside the caption “Soon inshallah.”

Direct Actions: Unity of Fields’ Support for Violence, Vandalism & Destruction

What sets Unity of Fields apart from other extreme anti-Israel groups is its advocacy of “direct action,” activities meant to harm organizations, institutions, and people that are associated with Israel and the United States.

While it is unclear how many direct actions Unity of Fields is responsible for, the group encourages and publicizes such activities that have been committed both by their members and other extremist activists across the United States.

The direct actions promoted by Unity of Fields include:

The blockading and vandalizing of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems’ Massachusetts office in October 2023 by Palestine Action U.S. activists.

The vandalizing of a pro-Israel sign outside a Maryland synagogue by an anonymous activist.

The vandalizing of the New York office of Congressman Adriano Espaillat, amidst claims by anti-Israel activists that he was bought by the “Zionist lobby.”

The vandalizing of the AIPAC office in Washington, D.C. by anti-Israel activists, along with a caption calling for more “escalation” and celebrating anti-Israel terrorist groups.

The murder of two Israeli embassy workers outside the Jewish museum in Washington, D.C. Unity of Fields has publicly called for the release of Elias Rodriguez, the alleged murderer, a number of times.

In a now-deleted post, Unity of Fields promoted the setting of police officers on fire following skirmishes between law enforcement and anti-Israel activists at the University of Washington.

During anti-ICE riots across the United States in early June 2025, Unity of Fields called for a “mass revolt,” including the burning of cars.

With its unabashed support for Israel’s enemies and its promotion of violence and destruction inside the United States, will Unity of Fields continue to fly below the American media radar? Or will its extremist rhetoric and actions ultimately lead it to the same fate as its sister organization, Palestine Action UK?

