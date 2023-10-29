Washington Post, AP Interview Gaza ‘Journalist’ and Hamas Collaborator Who Snitched on Palestinian Peace Activists

Hind Khoudary, a self-described Palestinian journalist and former Amnesty International researcher, has been quoted in articles by numerous leading news organizations over the past several weeks.

Since Hamas launched its savage attack against Israel on October 7, outlets including the Washington Post, the Associated Press and The Independent have quoted Khoudary at length on a range of issues, such as water shortages in the Gaza Strip and Israeli airstrikes.

An October 18 piece by The Independent, for example, contained a video shot by Khoudary in which she purports to show the shortages of bottled water in a convenience store in the Strip.

Another article by the Associated Press bills Khoudary as a “Palestinian journalist” and details her view that the Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas have “exceeded anything she had experienced over the past three weeks or any of the four previous Israel-Hamas wars.”

The message to readers is clear: Khoudary is a reputable journalist and a credible source of information.

But how credible would people find Khoudary if they knew she is a Hamas collaborator whose tip-off to the terrorist group once led to the arrest of a group of Palestinian peace activists?

In 2020, activists from the Gaza Youth Committee took part in a Zoom conference with a group of Israeli campaigners in which they discussed their daily lives and expressed their hopes for better Israeli and Palestinian leadership.

Khoudary informed Hamas of the meeting and all six members of the Gaza Youth Committee who participated, including its founder Rami Aman, were arrested on charges of “treason” and “normalization” of relations with the Jewish state.

Why does @AP treat Hind al-Khoudary as a credible Palestinian journalist? She’s not. She’s a Hamas collaborator who turned Palestinians working for peace with Israelis over to the terrorists. https://t.co/P5qwNAD0Zg https://t.co/D4y5BX21Bj pic.twitter.com/HwTomAVOM0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 29, 2023

While Khoudary denied she was responsible for their arrest, she also defended herself, stating: “I didn’t make a mistake. As a Palestinian, before I became a journalist, I am against normalization.”

But Amnesty International, which confirmed Khoudary had been employed as a freelance contractor, distanced themselves from her actions at the time. “We absolutely condemn arrests of individuals because of practicing their right to peaceful expression and assembly,” said the organization’s then-deputy director for the Middle East Saleh Hijazi.

A quick Google search of Khoudary’s name reveals her unpleasant history: journalists writing about Khoudary or featuring her in their pieces should know that she has collaborated with terrorists to ensure the arrest of Gazan peace activists.

Khoudary is not a legitimate journalist or even a credible witness for that matter. She is a Hamas shill whose cowardly deed led to the detention of her own fellow citizens.

News outlets should be ashamed of ever treating her as a trustworthy source.

When Palestinians tried to connect with Israelis to build a better future, @Hind_Gaza turned them into Hamas. This is who @washingtonpost considers a credible journalist? #JournalistOrTerrorist https://t.co/wYPbVYKN2D pic.twitter.com/lqIT2GMRap — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 28, 2023

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

Or get updates on Telegram.