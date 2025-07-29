When Jon Stewart and Peter Beinart Threw Israel Under a Bus

Influential talk show host Jon Stewart calls himself a “bad Jew.” But in a recent interview with controversial author Peter Beinart, he had far worse things to say about the Jewish state.

Over the course of 18 minutes, the two men took turns vilifying Israel as their audience cheered along.

Stewart repeatedly professed ignorance between jabs – as if shrugging through inflammatory claims about an active war absolves him of responsibility. It doesn’t. Especially not when he echoes fringe voices like Beinart’s, who argued that harshly criticizing Israel is a moral obligation – one that is for Israel’s own good.

Stewart accused Israel of “purposeful starvation” in Gaza, conveniently ignoring that Israel has facilitated an unprecedented volume of aid to an enemy population during wartime.

He and Beinart painted Israeli Jews as oppressors, carefully omitting who started the violence. Hamas was erased from the frame. The October 7 massacre? Never mentioned. Instead, Israel was blamed for its own trauma.

At one point, Stewart baited Beinart with the tired trope that “David became Goliath.” Beinart took it even further—invoking the Holocaust and drawing a grotesque moral parallel:

If we want to remember our histories, if we want to honor those in our families who were slaughtered, genocided and starved, our obligation is to care.”

Who was Beinart citing as his moral compass? B’Tselem, an anti-Israel NGO that has falsely accused Israel of apartheid and supports the annihilationist BDS movement.

The entire thrust of the interview was clear: Israel brought this on itself.

“They’re the ones risking the Jewish state,” Stewart said. Not Hamas. Not Hezbollah. Not Iran. Israel.

In one of the most cringeworthy moments, Beinart declared:

How you treat people affects how they treat you.”

As if Hamas is just misunderstood. As if they’d stop murdering Jews if Israel were just nicer.

Is he really that naive? Has he learned nothing from 35 years of suicide bombings, kidnappings, and rocket fire?

Beinart then trotted out the false claim that Palestinians acted like Gandhi in 2018, and Israel responded with snipers. What he left out: those “marches” were Hamas-led operations involving grenades, fence breaches, firebombs, and arson kites.

That isn’t nuance. That’s Hamas PR.

And then, in a moment of moral surrender disguised as insight, Stewart said:

If Jews need a Jewish state to feel safe, then humanity has failed.”

No, Jon. Jews don’t want to need a state. But history—and reality—have made it necessary.

This wasn’t journalism. It wasn’t moral clarity. It wasn’t even debate.

It was 18 minutes of finger-pointing. No Israeli voices. No accountability for Hamas. Just two self-righteous men tokenizing themselves on national TV.

Not journalism. Not justice. Just marketing for moral collapse.