When Terrorists Admit It: Rockets Killing Gazans and the Story the Media Won’t Tell

Key Takeaways:

A pre–October 7 document seized by the IDF in Gaza shows terror leaders knew their rockets were killing Gazan civilians and accepted it as “the price of war.”

The revelation raises a glaring media blind spot: how many Gaza casualties were caused by Palestinian fire, and why journalists rarely ask.

Despite its implications, the document has received no international media attention.

A document seized in Gaza and reported by Israel’s Kan public broadcaster exposes a reality that sharply contradicts much of the global coverage of the war: Palestinian civilians have long been killed by Palestinian rockets and terror leaders knew it, discussed it, and accepted it.

The document records a meeting between Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad officials held before Hamas’ October 7, 2023 massacre and the war that followed. In it, Hamas representatives confront Islamic Jihad leaders over a deadly and recurring problem: rockets misfiring and landing inside Gaza, killing civilians.

“Your rockets are falling on people’s homes, and this is a recurring issue,” a Hamas official is quoted as saying.

The response from Islamic Jihad is even more damning. “We are at war,” a senior representative of the terror group replies. “Even if a thousand people are killed by friendly fire, that is the price of war.”

This is not a battlefield mishap acknowledged after the fact. It is an explicit, pre-war admission that Palestinian terror groups were aware their weapons routinely killed civilians and that they viewed those deaths as acceptable.

The document also records Islamic Jihad officials admitting that they knew their rockets were defective. According to the report, the weapons were manufactured using blueprints supplied by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. In other words, unreliable rockets were knowingly produced, launched from densely populated areas, and expected to fall short.

Media Assumptions

This matters because it directly undermines a central assumption that has dominated coverage of Gaza for years and intensified after October 7: that civilian casualties are almost entirely the result of Israeli fire.

Kan’s report does not quantify how many Gazans have been killed by Palestinian rockets. But it does establish something journalists have consistently avoided confronting: terror groups themselves acknowledge that their own fire kills civilians and that this has been happening for years.

That reality burst briefly into view ten days after the war began, when a PIJ rocket exploded in the courtyard of a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds of Palestinians. Israel was immediately blamed across much of the international media. Only later did evidence emerge that the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

This newly revealed document shows that the incident was not an anomaly. It was a known risk discussed internally long before October 7.

So why has this revelation barely registered outside Israel?

Journalists often justify their reliance on casualty figures and on the fog of war. But here, there is no ambiguity. This is a primary source document describing internal discussions between terror groups, criticizing each other for weapons failures and explicitly accepting civilian deaths as collateral.

If such a document emerged showing Israeli officials dismissing civilian deaths as “the price of war,” it would dominate headlines worldwide. When terror groups say it among themselves, it is met with silence.

This selective attention has consequences. Media outlets routinely report Gaza casualties without asking how many were caused by Palestinian fire. They rarely revisit earlier claims when new evidence emerges. And they almost never scrutinize the conduct of terror groups with the same intensity they apply to Israel.

The Kan report exposes not just the recklessness of Palestinian terror organizations but the media’s unwillingness to reckon with it. By ignoring evidence that complicates a simplified narrative, journalists deprive audiences of essential context and accountability.

This document does not absolve Israel of scrutiny. But it does demand that journalists stop treating Palestinian armed groups as passive actors whose actions are irrelevant to civilian harm.

Terrorists killing their own civilians is not a footnote. It is a central fact of this conflict. The question is no longer whether the evidence exists.

It is why so many in the media choose not to report it.

