While Israel Aids Ukrainian People, Palestinian Authority Mum & Hamas Sides With Russia’s Aggression (VIDEO)

Israel’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been widely scrutinized. Since February 24, a sample of 18 major US news outlets produced a whopping 175 articles analyzing Jerusalem’s approach. Even as Israel has taken the lead in diplomatic efforts to help end the bloodshed — while providing humanitarian assistance to Kiev and condemning Moscow — many outlets have seemingly intentionally misrepresented Jerusalem as insufficiently invested.

Meanwhile, not one of these same media have addressed the Palestinian Authority’s near-total silence regarding the crisis.

In the words of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “The entire world stands with Ukraine” — but not, apparently, the Palestinians. Will the media take notice?

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
