While Israel Aids Ukrainian People, Palestinian Authority Mum & Hamas Sides With Russia’s Aggression (VIDEO)

Israel’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been widely scrutinized. Since February 24, a sample of 18 major US news outlets produced a whopping 175 articles analyzing Jerusalem’s approach. Even as Israel has taken the lead in diplomatic efforts to help end the bloodshed — while providing humanitarian assistance to Kiev and condemning Moscow — many outlets have seemingly intentionally misrepresented Jerusalem as insufficiently invested.

Meanwhile, not one of these same media have addressed the Palestinian Authority’s near-total silence regarding the crisis.

In the words of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “The entire world stands with Ukraine” — but not, apparently, the Palestinians. Will the media take notice?

Related Reading: Ukraine Conflict: How Media Are Misrepresenting Israel’s Policies and Actions

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!