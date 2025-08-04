Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ Why Recognition Isn’t Real Support for Palestine

More and more countries are pledging to recognize a Palestinian state. The UK, France, and Canada have all signaled support. On the surface, it sounds like a step toward peace. But there’s a catch.

The UK says it will recognize Palestine — unless Israel refuses a ceasefire. That’s not solidarity; it’s political pressure.

France and Canada have tied their recognition to the prospect of a real peace deal — including a demand that Hamas disarm. But Hamas has refused every single time. In the most recent ceasefire proposal, Israel said yes. Hamas walked away.

Still, global leaders keep blaming Israel for the war’s continuation. It’s a distorted narrative — one that overlooks a basic truth: You can’t build a peaceful Palestinian state alongside a terror group committed to Israel’s destruction.

Real peace takes two responsible, accountable parties. And real support doesn’t come with conditions that ignore who’s actually blocking progress.

Recognition is easy. Building a future with two states, side by side in peace? That takes more than signatures. It takes partners. Two of them.

Related

Tags: , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content