▶ Why Recognition Isn’t Real Support for Palestine

More and more countries are pledging to recognize a Palestinian state. The UK, France, and Canada have all signaled support. On the surface, it sounds like a step toward peace. But there’s a catch.

The UK says it will recognize Palestine — unless Israel refuses a ceasefire. That’s not solidarity; it’s political pressure.

France and Canada have tied their recognition to the prospect of a real peace deal — including a demand that Hamas disarm. But Hamas has refused every single time. In the most recent ceasefire proposal, Israel said yes. Hamas walked away.

Still, global leaders keep blaming Israel for the war’s continuation. It’s a distorted narrative — one that overlooks a basic truth: You can’t build a peaceful Palestinian state alongside a terror group committed to Israel’s destruction.

Real peace takes two responsible, accountable parties. And real support doesn’t come with conditions that ignore who’s actually blocking progress.

Recognition is easy. Building a future with two states, side by side in peace? That takes more than signatures. It takes partners. Two of them.