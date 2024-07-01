Why Will The New Republic Not Take Action Against Inciteful New Hire?

Some journalists report what they see and hear on the ground, while others report what they want to see or hear. It’s unfortunate when it happens, and it is especially prevalent in today’s media.

Talia Jane (or Talia Ben-Ora) belongs in the latter category. Jane (who identifies with the pronouns they/them) is an associate writer for The New Republic, and whose work for the publication is labeled as ‘breaking news.’

Only much of it is not necessarily breaking news, and is not written as such. With headlines that are sarcastic and distorted from the truth, Jane probably manages to grab eyes, but irresponsibly misleads readers.

Jane continuously steps out of bounds as a journalist, backing vile antisemitism and passing it as valid resistance to the Israeli “occupation.” Earlier in June, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch published an in-depth article on Jane – exposing The New Republic’s latest hire as a raging anti-Zionist. It appears that Jane also has Jewish heritage.

An avid poster on social media, Jane has defended people accused of antisemitism and justified the targeting of Jews when they show up to anti-Israel protests. Responding to a video of a group of visibly Orthodox Jews called ‘Zionists’ and denied service at a drink cart in Brooklyn, Jane said in June that this would have been ‘clear as day antisemitism” if it were ‘said to someone genuinely just walking down the street.’

Deutch’s article centered around this heinous piece Jane wrote for The New Republic on June 14, which defended the recent anti-Israel protest outside the Nova Exhibit in New York. The ‘breaking news’ writer claimed that it was not antisemitic in nature.

Here are some clips from said protest.

Appalling antisemitism in NYC — protesting an exhibit commemorating the victims of the massacre at the Nova music festival. The only logical conclusion one can make when you show up to protest against people who were murdered by Hamas, is that you support Hamas and the murder of… pic.twitter.com/c3eyZwRXvV — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) June 12, 2024

Today the almost daily anti-Israel protests that have besieged NYC since Oct 7th converged on the Nova Exhibit. Those who went to commemorate the slaughter of 100s of innocent Israelis at a music festival were met with chants of “intifada revolution” pic.twitter.com/6mT8FpLfp5 — daniela 📚 (@daniela127) June 11, 2024

The TNR journalist also refuses to accept the actual definition of Zionism as the right to self-determination of the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland. Jane has defended this since-expelled Columbia student, who led anti-Israel protests on its campus.

Columbia University students like Palestine protest leader Khymani James will still be able to hate Jews and call for their deaths, just need to call them “White Supremacists” instead of “Zionists” now to get around the Antisemitism DEI shieldpic.twitter.com/wFdRu0Na1h — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) June 21, 2024

In April, Jane called it ‘insane’ for the White House to criticize a Columbia student who said on social media that Zionists deserve to die, because ‘Zionism is synonymous with ethnonationalist supremacy and *not* Judaism.’

Since Deutch’s article was published on June 20, Jane’s behavior has not changed – as the ‘journalist’ and activist continues to share despicable comments and reposts on X (formerly Twitter). This, despite TNR magazine editor Michael Tomasky’s assurance, quoted in the article, that the publication is “working to address the situation.”

Jane took to X to defend anti-Israel protesters, while there is a clear presence of a Hamas flag in the frame:

Just a reminder that NYPD fully and illegally kettled the anti-genocide demo outside a Biden campaign event in Manhattan, then made arrests because the group they prevented from moving…didn’t move. https://t.co/FhcPtXzof0 — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) June 29, 2024

Jane also reposted a donation link from the Hamas-run Gaza Municipality’s X account.

Our damages amount to approximately 1 billion dollars. Please help us raise the first million. Your support is crucial for us to continue our efforts in #Gaza City. Donation link: https://t.co/DR0P9iVohK — بلدية غزة – Municipality of Gaza (@munigaza) June 26, 2024

It is a wonder, that after intense backlash over Jane’s antisemitism piece more than two weeks ago, TNR’s chief editors have allowed this journalist to remain on their staff. The most they appeared to muster up was a disclaimer at the top of said piece.

Although Jane’s articles are currently more US politics-focused in recent weeks, that does not detract from still occurring behavior online. Does TNR approve of this kind of rhetoric and biased, unprofessional behavior to define their reputation?

