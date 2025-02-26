Will Western ‘Influencers’ Who Attended Hassan Nasrallah’s Funeral Face Arrest? Part 1: David Miller

On February 23rd, the funeral was held for Hassan Nasrallah, one of the most notorious terrorists of our time. The Hezbollah leader left behind a legacy of bloodshed—thousands of civilians killed worldwide, alliances with brutal regimes that torture their own people, organized crime spanning multiple continents, and a hand in drug trafficking.

One might assume only terrorists, their loyal foot soldiers, and some members of Lebanon’s Shia community would publicly mourn such a man. But among the mourners praising Nasrallah’s “resistance” were not just extremists from Hezbollah’s inner circle but also European journalists, university professors, political activists, and self-proclaimed “anti-Zionist” influencers.

According to the LA Times, Hezbollah operatives coordinated 70 international delegations, welcoming thousands of foreign activists and social media influencers to join the mourning. Attendees came from Iran, Tunisia, Yemen, and Iraq—but also from Brazil, Ireland, Turkey, and the UK.

One British attendee stood out: David Miller, a former University of Bristol professor with a long track record of antisemitic incitement.

Miller, who was dismissed from his university post for his obsessive demonization of Jews and Israel, has been bankrolled by Iran’s state-owned Press TV, where he co-hosts ‘Palestine Declassified’ with former British MP Chris Williamson—who was expelled from the UK’s Labour Party over his own antisemitism scandal. The program, which previously dedicated a special edition to targeting HonestReporting, has relentlessly pushed conspiracy theories, claiming that “Zionists” control world events, have a “stranglehold” over the media, and are “grooming young people.”

But Miller doesn’t just spew conspiracy theories from afar—he actively supports Hezbollah and its broader network of terrorist proxies. At Nasrallah’s funeral, he didn’t just observe—he celebrated. He called the thousands mourning the global terrorist a “tide of humanity” and posted a video urging Hezbollah, “To counter the Zionist aerial supremacy, it’s an urgent matter for the resistance to secure better air defense capacity.”

Stuck in traffic on the way to the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. A tide of humanity. Yellow flags fluttering in the sun. A few people seem to have made it to the stadium already. But, yeah, the Axis of Resistance is definitely finished. pic.twitter.com/NsFbjbnqIa — David Miller (@Tracking_Power) February 23, 2025

Miller was hardly alone. He and two Canadian journalists—Dimitri Lascaris and Rami Yahia—spent the previous day in southern Lebanon, guided by Hezbollah-linked journalist Hadi Hoteit. They visited the grave of a “fighter”—conveniently omitting that he was, in fact, a Hezbollah terrorist.

Miller even picked up a 1,000-foot detonation cord, encouraging his followers to track down the “death firm” that manufactured it.

Miller’s Calls for ‘Resistance Consciousness’—And the Legal Consequences

It remains unclear whether Miller fully grasps the legal consequences of publicly endorsing and aiding Hezbollah while openly inciting action against Jews and Zionist organizations. But UK law leaves little room for doubt:

The Terrorism Act 2000 criminalizes supporting proscribed terrorist organizations. Section 12 makes it illegal to invite support for such a group—including speaking at events that promote its cause. Section 13 outlaws publicly displaying symbols or articles (such as Hezbollah flags or emblems) that suggest support for terrorism.

The criminalizes supporting proscribed terrorist organizations. The Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 makes it a criminal offense to post online material that promotes or endorses a terrorist group (part 1, section 2). Miller’s social media posts praising Nasrallah and Hezbollah appear to be violations.

makes it a criminal offense to post online material that promotes or endorses a terrorist group (part 1, section 2). Miller’s social media posts praising Nasrallah and Hezbollah appear to be violations. The Terrorism Act 2006 criminalizes “encouragement of terrorism” through statements that glorify terrorist acts or incite others to engage in them.

criminalizes “encouragement of terrorism” through statements that glorify terrorist acts or incite others to engage in them. The Communications Act 2003 contains provisions against hate speech that targets groups based on religious or racial identity, potentially making Miller’s statements prosecutable.

Will Miller Face Justice Returning Home?

Despite clear legal provisions, UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) told HonestReporting that Miller is unlikely to face prosecution. There are two main reasons:

The UK’s broad free speech protections mean that unless speech is explicitly recruiting individuals for terrorism, even extreme rhetoric and open praise for terrorist groups often fall into a legal gray area. Prosecution under terrorism legislation requires approval from both the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Attorney General—a significant hurdle.

And in this case, that hurdle is Lord Hermer, the current Attorney General—a key figure in the UK Government’s decision to suspend 30 arms export licences to Israel during the war and the author of a chapter in a book about “Israeli apartheid” where he detailed how Palestinians could sue companies for weapons sold to Israel. It is therefore highly unlikely he would approve charges against Miller, regardless of the legal merit.

UKLFI notes that the strongest legal case against Miller would likely fall under Section 12(1A) or Section 13(1A) of the Terrorism Act 2000, which cover inviting support for a terrorist group and displaying support for terrorism. However, while these offenses carry legal weight, cases under the Terrorism Act 2006—which criminalizes the encouragement of terrorism—are much harder to prove. Prosecutors would need to demonstrate that Miller’s statements were likely to encourage terrorist acts—a threshold authorities have often been reluctant to pursue.

No Consequences For British Terror Supporters?

David Miller has spent years pushing the boundaries of what’s legally and socially acceptable in the UK’s political and academic circles. But his attendance at Nasrallah’s funeral, his advocacy for Hezbollah’s military strategy, and his direct calls to “target” Zionist organizations in the West have shattered any pretense of plausible deniability.

This is no longer about antisemitic conspiracy theories—Miller has openly aligned himself with a terrorist network. And he has done so without consequence.

So far, Miller has faced professional disgrace—but no legal consequences. If the UK government is serious about countering terrorism, it cannot allow him to publicly glorify Hezbollah, advise a designated terrorist group on military strategy, and incite hostility toward Jewish communities—all without repercussions.

The United Kingdom has laws against supporting terrorism, but what good are they if a man can mourn a terrorist leader, celebrate his legacy, and openly encourage “resistance” in the West—without facing prosecution?

Or put more bluntly: If UK laws can’t stop Miller, what exactly are they for?

