Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Years of Ignored Antisemitism Led to Terror in Australia – and the Media Helped Normalize It

Key takeaways: The terrorist attack that targeted the Australian Jewish community this past week did not occur in isolation. It was the culmination of years of antisemitic hatred. The news coverage of the attack largely…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Key takeaways:

  • The terrorist attack that targeted the Australian Jewish community this past week did not occur in isolation. It was the culmination of years of antisemitic hatred.
  • The news coverage of the attack largely focused on the perpetrators rather than the victims, softening the crime.
  • By refusing to name antisemitism and terrorism, major outlets contributed to a moral inversion by obscuring the targeted nature of the violence and reinforcing the very conditions that allow antisemitic attacks to recur.


Years of hatred and antisemitism swept aside or outright denied led to one of the most horrific attacks on the Jewish people in Australia.


The terrorist attack in Australia this past week should not have been a wake-up call. The warning signs were unmistakable more than two years ago: chants of “gas the Jews” outside the Sydney Opera House days after October 7; “Jew die” graffiti scrawled outside a Jewish school; a synagogue firebombed; and a Jewish community that made clear, again and again, that it did not feel safe or protected.






 






















View this post on Instagram














































 


A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)








A terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community should not be what it takes for the world to pay attention to the undeniable rise in antisemitism. And yet, even now, it appears that many are still unwilling to acknowledge the attack for being exactly that: antisemitic.


Despite the terrorists specifically aiming at the crowd gathered at the Hanukkah event, there was initial reluctance to name the Jewish community as the target. Rather, the attack was framed in vague terms as part of a broader act of violence and a public safety issue in Australia. This reluctance to call antisemitism is not incidental but part of the pattern that allowed it to foster unchecked for so long.


As the news coverage on the attack continued, outlets slowly started to shift the story away from the victims of the attack and towards the terrorists who carried it out. While understanding the motive and background has a place in responsible reporting, many outlets instead crossed a dangerous line by subtly humanizing the perpetrators while sidelining the Jewish victims.





One headline in Newsweek focused on the attacker’s relationship with his family, quoting that his mother considered him a “good boy.” But what his mother thought of him before the attack should not have been headline news – the fact that he took part in mass murdering people at a Hanukkah event should have. The pain and trauma of the victims’ families and survivors deserved the center of the story, rather than emotional character references for the terrorist.


The Irish Times similarly stressed the terrorists had no criminal background, omitting their ISIS-inspired ideology and once again framing them as ordinary, well-meaning people.





The BBC likewise whitewashed the crimes of the terrorists by refusing to call them terrorists at all. Instead, they were described merely as “gunmen,” a term so sanitized that readers would have no idea from the headline that they carried out a deadly attack on Jews.





Meanwhile, Sky News shifted the focus from the Jewish victims to warn that Muslims in Australia may feel unsafe. This creates a moral inversion that recasts the aftermath of an antisemitic terror attack as a story about the potential discomfort of an entirely different community.


This inversion completes a familiar pattern where Jewish victims disappear, antisemitism becomes abstract, and the media moves on without ever confronting the hatred that made the attack possible.





When explicit calls to murder Jews are dismissed as isolated incidents, when attacks on Jewish institutions are minimized, and when Jewish fear is treated as political exaggeration, violence becomes inevitable. A terrorist attack against Jews in Australia is the consequence of sustained denial, indifference, and moral failure. The minimization of antisemitic incidents and violence against the Jewish people in the media contributes to the vicious cycle.


Antisemitism does not begin with terror attacks. It begins when warning signs are ignored – and it will continue until institutions, leaders, and the media are willing to say clearly and unequivocally that Jews were targeted because they are Jews.


Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

				

				

				

				

									Image Credit: Izhar Khan via Getty Images								

				

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
Related
				

				

				

				

							

				
				
				
				
				
				
				

		
						

				

					

		

					

		

				

				

					Tags: , , , , , , 				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

							
					Picture of Sharon Levy
				
			
			

									
						

							Sharon Levy						

					
				
									

						Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.					

				
							

		

						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

							

								

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

						

						

				

				

				

							

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			

							

							

					

				

						

							

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

		

					

					

				

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

				

							
			

												

					

					
					
					
											
					
									

			

		
						

				

				

				

																
															
															

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

					Sign up for our Newsletter:				

				

				

				

									

					
						
									Subscribe Here
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

																														

				

				

				

							

							
					
						Instagram
											
				
							
					
						Twitter
											
				
							
					
						Threads
											
				
							
					
						Tiktok
											
				
							
					
						Facebook-f
											
				
							
					
						Youtube
											
				
							
					
						Telegram-plane
											
				
							
					
						Whatsapp
											
				
					

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

									

					
						
									DONATE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

									

					
						
									SUBSCRIBE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

					

		

				

		





				
		

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

		    
    
    
        
			
			
























		Skip to content