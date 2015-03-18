A New York Times Editorial Bashes Israeli Democracy

As Israeli voters turned out and gave the most votes to the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the New York Times goes all out with an editorial that can only charitably be labeled a “diatribe.” (An Israeli Election Turns Ugly.)

By the title, you would think that Netanyahu had arrested political opponents and muzzled the free Israeli press — tactics reflective of the rule of the Palestinian Authority and Israel’s Middle East neighbors. No, the New York Times appears to be genuinely alarmed that Israeli voters chose a political party with positions contrary to those of the Times editorial board.

There is nothing objectionable about the New York Times giving its opinions on Israeli issues. That’s what the editorial pages are for after all. However, there is something amiss when, rather than educating readers about issues, the Times goes on a verbal rampage against the head of the winning party.

Israel has a strong democratic process in which a government that reflects the will of its citizens is chosen. While not perfect, (and no democracy I know of is,) the fundamental principle that Israel IS a democracy is no small matter. There is not a single other country in the Middle East that is a democracy in the true meaning of the word. Not only do Israel’s neighbors not allow meaningful votes, but they do not allow basic democratic rights — free speech, free press, etc. — that those living in real democracies take for granted.

Rather than labeling the Israeli elections “ugly,” perhaps it should be the lack of elections in the region that the Times should find more worthy of such a label. After all, it’s been several years since Palestinians held elections of their own.

Summing up, the Times editorial claims that:

In his desperation, Mr. Netanyahu resorted to fear-mongering and anti-Arab attacks while failing to address the issues that Israelis said they were most worried about.

But the vote was an opportunity for Israelis to make their feelings known. If he truly failed to address the issues Israelis are “most worried about,” the Likud would not have won such a resounding victory. Even if the Times doesn’t approve, it is up to Israeli citizens to choose a government that represents the interests of the majority, a right denied to those who live under the Palestinian Authority and in surrounding countries.

