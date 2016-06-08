Headline Fail: Independent Calls Tel Aviv Capital of Israel; HR Prompts Correction

Reporting on the deadly terrorist attack on the Sarona market in Tel Aviv, The Independent published the following headline:

 

Following tweets from HonestReporting to The Independent, the headline was amended.

 

independent080616ii

 

