▶ Elite, Educated, Antisemitic: How Academia Fosters Jew Hate

Key Takeaways

Antisemitism on American campuses did not emerge overnight. It is the result of decades of academic theory that blurred the line between scholarship and activism.

Ideas like moral relativism and the oppressor-oppressed framework have created a system where anti-Zionism is reframed as justice and becomes difficult for students to recognize antisemitism.

A small minority of anti-Zionist Jewish voices are amplified far beyond their numbers, helping legitimize and normalize anti-Israel narratives on campus.

What unfolded on American campuses after October 7 shocked many observers: Students celebrated mass violence. Faculty statements blurred moral lines. Protest movements spread rapidly across elite universities.

But for Shai Davidai, a social psychologist and former Columbia Business School professor, these developments were not spontaneous. They were the result of a long intellectual process that had been building within academia for decades.

Reflecting on his own reaction at the time, Davidai described a moment of genuine disbelief. But in hindsight, he acknowledged that the warning signs had been there. “I really had no idea. There were signs that I was exposed to at the time, but like many in our world, we downplayed them.”

In a conversation with The Honest Take, Davidai outlined how decades of academic ideas helped create the conditions for what the world is now seeing.

The Intellectual Pipeline Behind Campus Activism

Before October 7, attention had largely focused on more overt forms of antisemitism. What was happening within academic spaces, he said, often appeared abstract or disconnected. That changed immediately after the attacks. “When October 7th happens in Israel, and October 8th happens in the diaspora, everything exploded. All of a sudden, it was no longer possible to downplay it.”

As he began examining the broader context, Davidai described a process of connecting previously overlooked patterns. “I had this vivid experience of almost like connecting the dots and realizing that what it spells out is Jew hatred.”

Davidai traced the roots of this shift to a set of ideas that had become deeply embedded in universities over time. Central to his argument was the influence of Edward Said’s 1978 book Orientalism, which he described as both widely taught and rarely challenged in academic settings. He explained that Said’s work went beyond critiquing Western perspectives. It reshaped how knowledge itself was approached, particularly by introducing the idea that identity determines authority.

More significantly, Davidai pointed to a broader transformation in the role of academics. In his view, universities increasingly blurred the distinction between scholarship and activism. “He popularized the idea of the professor as an activist, blurring the line between seeking truth and promoting a vision of the world.”

That shift, he argued, changed the purpose of academic inquiry. “It’s okay not to search for the truth. It’s okay to search for the world that you want to see.”

Alongside this, Davidai highlighted the rise of moral relativism and postcolonial theory, which reshaped how students were taught to interpret events and moral questions. What began as an effort to include more perspectives evolved into a system where objective standards were weakened.

“It started with a good idea. Let’s hear more voices. But then it became every perspective is equally valid.” According to Davidai, the logical conclusion of that framework was the erosion of shared truth. “The next step is there is no truth. And when there is no truth, everything goes.”

From Theory to Reality

These ideas, Davidai said, did not remain confined to academic debates. They translated directly into how events were understood and justified on campus. He described how the widespread adoption of an oppressor-oppressed framework created a rigid moral hierarchy.

“In this view, the oppressor can do no right and the oppressed can do no wrong.” Within that system, actions were judged less by their nature and more by who carried them out. This, he said, had profound implications after October 7, when acts that had previously been considered universally unacceptable were reframed through this lens.

At the same time, Davidai emphasized that many students and faculty did not perceive their actions as antisemitic. He attributed this both to human bias and to the way these ideas had been taught. “I honestly don’t think that they can recognize it.”

He explained that individuals often saw themselves as morally motivated, which made it difficult to confront the implications of their behavior. “They have been taught that this is a virtue.”

Legitimacy, Amplification, and Institutional Power

A key factor in the spread of these ideas, Davidai said, was the authority granted by academic institutions themselves. When professors and universities endorsed certain frameworks, they carried additional weight. “If the professors are saying this, that must be right.” He noted that this kind of validation had historical precedent, where intellectual endorsement helped normalize harmful ideologies.

Beyond academia, he also pointed to organized activism and network effects. In the immediate aftermath of October 7, certain student groups rapidly disseminated messaging, slogans, and visual materials. “There was a certain push. The question is the level of coordination.”

At the same time, he acknowledged that modern communication networks allowed ideas to spread quickly even without centralized control. “With social media, you can insert a horrible idea into a network, and it will spread.”

Davidai also addressed the role of Jewish Voice for Peace, arguing that it played a significant role in shaping public perception by amplifying a small minority of anti-Zionist Jewish voices. “If only about 5% of world Jewry is anti-Zionist, why are they getting 50% of the airtime?” He suggested that this imbalance created the impression of broader consensus than actually existed. “They allow themselves to be tokenized in order to push this agenda.”

Looking specifically at Columbia University, Davidai described a recurring pattern of antisemitic episodes spanning decades. From admissions policies in the early 20th century to contemporary controversies, he argued that these issues were not isolated incidents. “Every few decades, Columbia plays around with antisemitism and sees what happens.”

This historical context, he said, underscored the need to view current events as part of a longer trajectory rather than a sudden shift.

Choosing a Response

Despite the scale of the problem, Davidai framed the current moment as a turning point. Reflecting on his own experience, he described how public attacks and backlash created an opportunity to speak out. “When someone punches you in the face, it’s like giving you a mic.”

Rather than retreat, he chose to use that platform. “If I’m getting a mic, I’m going to use it.” For Davidai, the broader lesson extended beyond any single campus or event.

“We don’t choose what happens. We choose how we respond.”

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