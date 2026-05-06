▶ Not Protest, Just Hate: A Week of Antisemitism Across the Globe

In just one week, the world saw a disturbing escalation of antisemitic acts that have little to do with political debate and everything to do with raw hatred.

In New York City, protesters targeted Jews dining at a Jewish restaurant, calling them “pedophiles” and part of the “Epstein class” simply because they were Jewish. In London, just days after two Jews were stabbed in an attack in Golders Green, Hamas-themed merchandise was being sold. In Italy, Holocaust memorial stones were vandalized to obscure the names of victims. In Amsterdam, the National Monument at Dam Square was covered in graffiti that read “genocide” on Remembrance Day, the same day the Netherlands honors WWII victims, including 102,000 Jews.

Meanwhile, at Swarthmore College, hundreds of antisemitic acts of vandalism, including graffiti, were reported, reflecting a rising wave of Jew-hate. Across the U.S., protests at Columbia University and CUNY saw demonstrators chanting in support of Hamas — a terrorist organization that has orchestrated some of the most horrific violence against Jews.

These actions are not “criticism of Israel,” nor are they “activism” or “protest.” They are expressions of Jew-hate. Antisemitism, not resistance, is at the heart of these acts. It’s time for the world to stop pretending otherwise.

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