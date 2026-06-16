▶ The “14,000 Babies” Lie

A claim that “14,000 babies” in Gaza would die within 48 hours spread rapidly after being repeated by UN official Tom Fletcher and amplified by major media outlets.

The Guardian reported that the UN warned 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in the next 48 hours without aid. The Independent went further, tying the claim directly to Israel’s siege. Other outlets repeated the figure, turning it into an indictment before most readers had any chance to understand where the number came from.

But the original data said something very different.

The figure came from the IPC, the UN-backed famine monitoring system. Its report did not say 14,000 babies would die within 48 hours. It projected that around 14,100 children aged 6 to 59 months could suffer severe acute malnutrition over a longer projection period.

Not babies. Not confirmed deaths. Not within 48 hours.

A conditional risk assessment was transformed into an imminent mass-death claim. Some outlets later amended their coverage, and Fletcher himself acknowledged that the wording was a mistake. But by then, the damage was done.

The phrase was perfectly engineered for outrage: specific, emotional, and backed by the UN. Once it spread, questioning it was treated as cruelty.

This is how misinformation hardens into narrative. When Israel is accused, basic standards of proof too often disappear.

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