▶ The Truth About Al Jazeera’s “Evaporated” Palestinians Claim

“Israel used aerosol bombs to evaporate Palestinians — leaving no trace.”

That is the claim recently amplified by Al Jazeera, presented not as speculation but as reporting. According to the segment, exactly 2,842 Palestinians were “evaporated” by Israeli strikes.

The allegation hinges on three U.S.-made munitions: the MK-84, BLU-109, and GBU-39. None of them are thermobaric weapons. They are conventional explosives, a fact confirmed by military analysts. Even thermobaric weapons do not vaporize human bodies. To “evaporate” a person would require sustained temperatures high enough to convert all bodily water into gas, far beyond what battlefield explosives generate.

So where did the figure of 2,842 originate? From Gaza’s Civil Defense spokesman, Mahmoud Bassal, who is affiliated with Hamas. The methodology is strikingly simple: if a building was hit and fewer bodies were recovered than expected, the missing individuals were categorized as “evaporated.”

No forensic analysis. No scientific verification. Just an assumption repeated as fact.

The claim has spread rapidly online, fueled by its shock value. Dramatic accusations often outpace scrutiny. But when numbers originate from a Hamas-linked source and contradict basic physics, responsible journalism demands skepticism, not amplification.

