▶ 3 Times The Media Exposed Its Own Hypocrisy

This past week, the media put its own hypocrisy on full display.

Media outlets show thousands fleeing Gaza City, yet these are the same people they claimed were starving. The images of emaciated children that flooded front pages look nothing like the reality.

When Hamas stole 4 UNICEF trucks of baby formula, the outlets that once accused Israel for blocking baby formula were silent. Even Ms. Rachel, who started a petition to get baby formula into Gaza, had nothing to say.

And when Hamas admitted it would use Israeli hostages as human shields, the same media that spent two years accusing Israel of targeting civilians suddenly went quiet.

The anti-Israel bias is glaring. And the hypocrisy? Undeniable.

