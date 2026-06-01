Candace and Ana: When the Horseshoe Comes Full Circle on The Jews

Key Takeaways:

The political extremes are converging on anti-Israel narratives. The Owens–Kasparian conversation shows how hostility toward Israel increasingly bridges left-right divides.

Antisemitic conspiracies are being reframed as legitimate critique. Tropes about Jewish power and Israeli manipulation are being repackaged as political analysis.

Alternative media is helping normalize anti-Jewish rhetoric. Fringe distortions are being presented as “independent thinking” rather than dangerous falsehoods.

Candace Owens and Ana Kasparian agree on almost nothing. Except, it turns out, the Jews.

Owens has built her brand on right-wing populist provocation and increasingly conspiratorial commentary. Kasparian rose to prominence as one of progressive media’s most recognizable voices on The Young Turks.

Ordinarily, these are not two commentators one would expect to find in close agreement.

Yet when the conversation turned to the Jewish state, their supposed ideological distance collapsed entirely.

Their recent 90-minute discussion offered a revealing illustration of a phenomenon that has become increasingly common in modern politics: hostility toward Jews serving as a bridge between ideological opposites.

This is the horseshoe theory in action.

The phenomenon is not new. For years, anti-Israel rhetoric has demonstrated a unique ability to unite otherwise opposing political camps. The language may differ depending on the audience. On one side, it is often framed through anti-establishment suspicion of elite influence. On the other, through the language of anti-colonialism and progressive liberation politics.

But the destination is often the same.

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The “Zionist Lobby” Conspiracy

The Owens-Kasparian conversation offered multiple examples.

At various points, Owens attributed both Australia’s decision to deny her entry and her departure from The Daily Wire to the influence of a powerful “Zionist lobby,” rather than to the widely documented controversies surrounding her repeated promotion of antisemitic conspiracy theories

This is not simply sharp criticism of lobbying activity. Democracies contain countless interest groups that seek to influence policy, after all. Rather, this echoes age-old canards about hidden Jewish power operating beyond democratic accountability.

Fighting “Israel’s War”

Elsewhere, the conversation advanced claims that America is effectively fighting “Israel’s war,” that Israeli interests dictate U.S. foreign policy, and that confronting the Iranian regime serves no genuine American interest.

This framing erases geopolitical reality. Iran’s nuclear ambitions, sponsorship of regional terror proxies (like Hamas and Hezbollah), and direct threats to Western democratic stability make it a global menace, not just an Israeli one. Reducing American strategic calculations to “Israeli manipulation” replaces serious foreign policy analysis with a repackaged trope of dual loyalty and manipulation.

Collective Demonization

More disturbing still were claims that moved beyond criticism of Israeli policy into sweeping accusations about Jews as a people.

Criticizing Israel is not antisemitic. Democracies should be scrutinized. Israeli governments, like all governments, are open to criticism and debate. However, imputing collective moral depravity to an entire people crosses a dangerous line.

Claims made during the discussion – such as suggesting Jews believe “genocide is their birthright,” view themselves as entitled to “mass murder children,” and that Jews do not regard Arabs as fully human – are not policy critiques. They are sweeping, dehumanizing generalizations that recycle medieval blood libels in modern political jargon.

Laundering Terror as Resistance

The dialogue extended into apologia for Hezbollah, framing the Iranian-backed, internationally designated terrorist organization as a form of “justified resistance.” Concurrently, post-9/11 Western counterterrorism efforts were dismissed as mere Islamophobic propaganda. This moral inversion strips violent extremists of their bloody records while treating Western democratic frameworks as inherently suspect. The result is a rhetorical sleight of hand in which violent extremism is laundered into political legitimacy.

This kind of moral inversion has become increasingly common. It requires minimizing or ignoring the actual record of terrorist organizations while treating the societies they target as the primary villains. The result is a framework in which extremism is rationalized and democratic self-defence is portrayed as the greater offense.

The Illusion of “Independent Thinking”

Perhaps most revealing was the broader atmosphere in which these ideas were presented.

In today’s alternative media ecosystem, anti-Israel extremism is increasingly marketed as “courageous, independent thought.” Platforming fringe, anti-Jewish rhetoric is rebranded as brave truth-telling, where performance art replaces intellectual rigor.

There is nothing courageous about recycling centuries-old conspiracies. Nor is there anything independent about reproducing anti-Israel narratives that have already become conventional orthodoxy across large swaths of the internet.

What The Horseshoe Really Reveals

The real story of the Owens-Kasparian dialogue is not that two polarized commentators found common ground. Political realignments happen all the time.

The real story is that hostility toward Jews and the Jewish state has become the ultimate unifying language across political divides.

This is not the triumph of independent thought. It is what happens when distortions about Israel and Jews become so normalized that they no longer register as extraordinary.

The horseshoe effect is not a sign of ideological enlightenment – it is proof of how easily anti-Jewish falsehoods travel across party lines when media figures refuse to challenge them.

And that should concern anyone who values honest debate, regardless of where they stand politically.

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