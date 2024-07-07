Send Us Your Tips
▶ College Campus Protests: The Men, the Money, and the Madness

THE MEN: The college campus protests might appear organic, but if you peel back the layers, they’re meticulously planned, organized, and funded by terrorism. THE MONEY: Universities that received funding from Arab countries have seen a 300% rise in antisemitism. THE MADNESS: One of the strongest predictors of campus antisemitism is a strong SJP presence. Unraveling the money, the men, and the madness behind these campus protests proves it was never about Palestine, social justice, or inclusion.

Photo credits include: Andy Soloman/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images & Spencer Platt via Getty Images

Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
