▶ College Campus Protests: The Men, the Money, and the Madness

THE MEN: The college campus protests might appear organic, but if you peel back the layers, they’re meticulously planned, organized, and funded by terrorism. THE MONEY: Universities that received funding from Arab countries have seen a 300% rise in antisemitism. THE MADNESS: One of the strongest predictors of campus antisemitism is a strong SJP presence. Unraveling the money, the men, and the madness behind these campus protests proves it was never about Palestine, social justice, or inclusion.

Photo credits include: Andy Soloman/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images & Spencer Platt via Getty Images