Embarrassing: Sky News Journalists Double Down Over Hezbollah Funeral Backlash

Key Takeaways:

Sky News blurred the line between journalism and propaganda by presenting Hezbollah-affiliated operatives as legitimate reporters.

Faced with overwhelming visual and factual evidence, Alex Crawford doubled down instead of correcting the record.

The episode exposes a broader media failure: access to terror-controlled environments too often comes at the cost of journalistic integrity.

Sky News correspondent Alex Crawford has managed something rather remarkable over the past week: taking an already humiliating episode of journalism and compounding it with an even more embarrassing refusal to acknowledge the obvious.

The whole saga began with her widely ridiculed coverage of the funeral of three Lebanese “journalists” killed in an Israeli airstrike. As HonestReporting highlighted at the time, this went beyond the overly sympathetic framing we have come to expect from Sky News when it comes to dead terrorists and amounted to a fundamental failure to distinguish between journalism and propaganda.

Related reading: Hezbollah “Journalists”: The Funeral Told the Truth. Sky News Didn’t

Because these were not journalists in any meaningful sense of the word. One of the dead, Ali Shoeib, worked for Al-Manar, the official television network of Hezbollah. Another was affiliated with a Hezbollah-linked outlet – something Crawford herself admitted on social media. This is not a grey area: Hezbollah is a proscribed terrorist organization in the United Kingdom and across much of the Western world, and Al-Manar forms a core part of its propaganda apparatus.

And yet, Crawford chose to present the scene as though it were a solemn tribute to members of the free press. Standing before a backdrop saturated with Hezbollah flags, propaganda posters, and mourners chanting “Death to America,” she reported with a note of skepticism Israel’s assertion that at least one of the men was a Hezbollah operative, suggesting the claim was made “without providing evidence.” This, even as the visual evidence surrounding her was overwhelming: images of the deceased in Hezbollah uniforms, posters hailing them as “martyrs of the Resistance,” and a funeral environment that made their affiliations unmistakably clear.

Just incredible. @AlexCrawfordSky simply ignores the constant stream of Hezbollah flags in this report. Instead of claiming that the IDF has offered no evidence of an Al-Manar “journalist’s” Hezbollah affiliation, how about looking at the clues right in front of your face? https://t.co/cTHns1PVlb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 29, 2026

It was striking and deeply embarrassing. But what followed was worse.

After facing widespread ridicule on X, Crawford did not reflect or clarify. Instead, she doubled down. Despite acknowledging the individuals’ affiliations with Hezbollah, she insisted they were still “journalists,” and therefore “not legitimate targets, regardless of the outlet they work for.” In other words, employment by a designated terrorist organization, in her view, has no bearing on status or legitimacy.

Her subsequent responses only reinforced the point. Replying to HonestReporting, she accused us of producing “the very essence of dishonest reporting,” while simultaneously conceding the central facts: one individual was employed by a Hezbollah-owned channel, and another was Hezbollah-affiliated. In further exchanges, she became increasingly defensive, dismissing criticism as repetitive “lies” while insisting that working for Hezbollah did not make them terrorist combatants.

Utterly incorrect and the very essence of dishonest reporting. I’ve never said they had no Hezbollah affiliation – patently ridiculous as one worked for an Hez-owned channel and the other was pro-Hez too. I reported the widespread assertion this connection transgressed int law as… https://t.co/ZuNW3Xtopk — Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) April 3, 2026

This was not a careful legal argument about the status of media workers in conflict zones, but a naked attempt to sidestep a far more uncomfortable reality: individuals embedded within and working for a terrorist organization were being presented to viewers as authentic journalists, and their deaths framed accordingly.

Crawford continued to double down even as more damning evidence emerged of direct Hezbollah links to the dead “journalists.”

How about sitting on a bike, dressed in military gear, with a known Hezbollah terrorist? Which one is the terrorist abd which one is the journalist Alex?https://t.co/NaYEkVTd2n pic.twitter.com/UXUv5KmMoz — David Collier (@mishtal) April 3, 2026

Crawford’s obstinate refusal to acknowledge the obvious opened her up to a systematic takedown on X.

As a current journalism grad student, I am absolutely disgusted by @AlexCrawfordSky persistent disregard for even the most basic standards of ethical reporting. First off, @HonestReporting didn’t CLAIM you “never said they had no Hezbollah affiliation.” They criticized you for… https://t.co/0eJviVxC6i pic.twitter.com/HoTF8OSabO — Dr. Brian L. Cox (@BrianCox_RLTW) April 3, 2026

At this point, what might have remained a personal embarrassment became an institutional one. Crawford found defenders among her colleagues, most notably fellow Sky News International Affairs Editor Dominic Waghorn, who attempted to recast the controversy as an attack on courageous journalism. Waghorn suggested that critics “do not like” Crawford because she “goes to places and tells the truth with enormous courage despite Israeli efforts to either block or intimidate journalism,” before advising that journalists should simply ignore such criticism altogether.

Sky News has become the media outlet of choice for the Iranian regime and Hezbollah. Instead of attacking the watchdogs that have exposed your inadequacies, maybe it’s time to ask yourselves how you’ve managed to get access to both Tehran and southern Lebanon. It’s not because… — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 5, 2026

This instinct – to deflect rather than engage – was as revealing as the original report. There is nothing inherently courageous about reporting from environments tightly controlled by authoritarian regimes or terrorist organizations, where access is conditional, and messaging is carefully managed. In such contexts, access is not evidence of independence; it raises questions about what compromises, explicit or implicit, may underpin it. The more obvious question, which Waghorn notably avoided, is why Sky News appears to enjoy such consistent access in precisely these environments.

Indeed, Waghorn’s own reporting from inside Iran during the war has raised serious questions.

Now we know why Dominic Waghorn was one of the few Western journalists allowed into Iran. To echo Iranian regime propaganda so eloquently requires rare qualities like skilled writing and no moral backbone. https://t.co/W3aaUuS5l7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 19, 2026

Related reading: Access or Accommodation? Sky News’ Reporting From Iran Raises Serious Questions

Strip away the rhetoric, and what remains is disarmingly simple. Viewers saw Hezbollah flags. They saw images of the deceased in military uniform. They heard chants of “Death to America.” They saw funerals framed as celebrations of “martyrs of the Resistance.” And they watched a Western journalist stand in the middle of it all and present the scene as an assault on press freedom.

This is not a matter of interpretation. It is a matter of refusal: a refusal to acknowledge what is plainly visible, a refusal to apply even basic journalistic scrutiny, and, when challenged, a refusal to concede even the possibility of error.

What makes this episode particularly telling is not simply the original report, but the reaction that followed. Faced with legitimate criticism, Crawford did not engage with the substance of the argument. She dismissed it, reframed it, and ultimately cast herself and her reporting as the victims. Her colleagues followed suit, closing ranks in a manner that suggested not confidence in their reporting, but an aversion to accountability.

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