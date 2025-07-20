Beyond the Headlines: Decoding Bias with FIB (Falsehood Identification & Breakdown) Framework

As the global media landscape evolves at breakneck speed, so do the narratives that shape how the world sees Israel. Every day, HonestReporting tracks and responds to skewed coverage, misinformation, and subtle or not-so-subtle distortions in how stories are told. But fighting bias isn’t just about reacting. It’s about understanding how bias works and why certain narratives resonate, spread, and distort public understanding.

We developed a new analytical framework to guide our efforts. We invite you to explore the framework for yourself and see why HonestReporting is the premier organization educating the public to become better media consumers.

FIB – Falsehood Identification & Breakdown: A new classification system that identifies the five core types of distorted narratives about Israel in the media. These are the “what” of bias, the overarching storylines that manipulate perception.

Updated Bias Mechanisms: We have also updated our foundational guide to understanding the mechanisms used to create disinformation (a separate article will explore these updates). This improves on our original “8 Categories of Media Bias” as an analytical tool to understand the mechanisms used to create disinformation.

Together, these frameworks help us promote accuracy and objectivity.

What is FIB?

The Falsehood Identification Breakdown (FIB) Framework includes the 5 core narrative distortions used in global media to undermine Israel, misrepresent the conflict, or mislead audiences. Each “FIB type” focuses on what is being said, as opposed to how it is framed, to shape global perception.

Falsehood Identification Breakdown (FIB) classification – Narrative Categories:

Delegitimizing of Israel’s Sovereignty Justifying & Legitimizing Violence Against Israel, Israelis, and/or Jews Denying Violence Against Israel, Israelis, and/or Jews Deflecting and Shifting Blame onto Israel Fabricating & Distorting Facts, including Atrocity Propaganda

Explore each FIB category below to see how it appears in the media, with examples that reveal how bias takes shape: