From the 1930s to Bondi Beach: How False-Flag Myths Erase Jewish Victimhood

Key takeaways:

False-flag accusations following the Bondi Beach massacre are not sceptical inquiries but a continuation of a long antisemitic tradition that reframes Jewish victimhood as deception, drawing on medieval myths, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and modern conspiracy narratives.

Despite clear evidence that the attack was a genuine act of Islamist terror targeting Jews, social media rapidly transformed violence into a plot, denying Jews the status of legitimate victims and replacing empathy with suspicion and moral inversion.

These narratives are not harmless speculation. They retraumatise survivors, deflect responsibility from perpetrators, and actively erase Jewish experience, demonstrating how contemporary misinformation revives ancient conspiratorial logics with real and dangerous consequences.

On 14 December 2025, a deadly anti-Jewish mass shooting took place during a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach. More than a dozen people were murdered and dozens injured in an act of Islamist violence that Australian authorities and international media have described as an antisemitic terrorist attack that was inspired by ISIS. Suspects were identified, witnesses interviewed, and physical evidence recovered. Political leaders and law enforcement agencies responded accordingly.

False Flag Accusations

Yet almost immediately after the attack, a familiar and disturbing narrative surfaced online. Claims began circulating that the massacre was a “false flag”, not a genuine act of terror, but a staged operation designed to deceive the public. Despite there being not a shred of evidence to support such preposterous accusations, they nevertheless spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing on a deep reservoir of anti-Jewish conspiracy thinking that refuses to recognise Jews as legitimate victims of violence.

Verified reporting has established the basic facts of the attack. Authorities named the perpetrators, detailed the sequence of events, and linked the violence to Islamist ideology. One attacker was killed at the scene; another was hospitalized under guard. Investigators recovered material confirming the jihadist motivations, and the attack was formally treated as terrorism.

But social media has never been a place where facts matter. On X, some users claimed the footage was staged, that witnesses were actors, or that Jewish organizations and media outlets were fabricating the event for political gain. In one exchange, user @MrHSuliman responded directly to a post with the words, “MOSSAD False Flag… fuck off jew.” The massacre was reframed not as an act of violence but as an elaborate deception, implying orchestration rather than victimhood.

Other commentators warned about this phenomenon. In a post on X, military analyst Andrew Fox noted how quickly false-flag accusations emerged after the attack, cautioning that such narratives are a recurring feature of extremist propaganda and modern information warfare.

That reflex, however, is far older than social media or contemporary geopolitics.

1/

Historic anti-Jewish Conspiracies

For centuries, Jews have been placed at the centre of conspiratorial fantasies portraying them as secret manipulators who engineer harm for hidden ends. In medieval Europe, Jews were accused of poisoning wells to cause plague outbreaks. They were charged with ritual murder in blood libel cases, falsely accused of abducting and killing Christian children for religious purposes. These myths did not merely demonize Jews; they inverted reality, transforming Jewish vulnerability into supposed criminal agency.

Later conspiracies followed the same structure. “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a fabricated Tsarist text produced in the early twentieth century, claimed to reveal a Jewish plot to control governments, media, and finance. Despite being repeatedly exposed as a forgery, Protocols became one of the most influential antisemitic documents in history, inspiring twentieth-century antisemitism in both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. Its central claim was not that Jews committed violence, but that they orchestrated events behind the scenes while presenting themselves as victims.

This pattern persists into the modern era. Jews and Israel, the Jewish state, have been accused of harvesting organs from non-Jews, staging attacks to justify military action, or manufacturing atrocities to manipulate international opinion. Each accusation relies on the same underlying assumption: Jewish suffering is never real. It must be strategic, performative, or fraudulent.

False-flag claims after attacks on Jews fit squarely within this tradition. To argue that an anti-Jewish massacre was staged is not simply to dispute facts; it is to reactivate an ancient conspiratorial logic that denies Jews the status of straightforward victims. Violence is transformed into plot. Trauma becomes theatre. Empathy is replaced with suspicion. Jewish experience is ultimately erased.

Anti-Jewish Conspiracies and AI

Modern technology accelerates this process. Following the Bondi Beach attack, an AI-generated image circulated online purporting to show human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky smiling with blood on his face in the aftermath of the shooting. The image was demonstrably fake, but it spread rapidly as supposed evidence of Jewish cynicism or orchestration. Its purpose was not to inform, but to contaminate the moral response to Jewish suffering.

Research into misinformation consistently shows that false-flag narratives thrive precisely because they are unfalsifiable. Any evidence presented becomes proof of the cover-up. This circular reasoning mirrors older antisemitic myths, which were similarly immune to rebuttal because Jewish denial itself was framed as confirmation of guilt.

The consequences of such narratives are not abstract. False-flag accusations blame victims, divert attention from perpetrators, retraumatize survivors, and fuel Jew-hate at moments of communal grief. They normalize the idea that Jewish pain is performative rather than real.

The Bondi Beach massacre was an act of anti-Jewish terrorism. Claims that it was staged or fabricated are unsupported by evidence and grounded instead in centuries-old conspiratorial fantasies about Jews. These stories endure not because they explain reality, but because they erase Jewish victimhood and absolve the world of responsibility.

In moments of trauma, the obligation to distinguish fact from fantasy is not merely a matter for journalists. It is moral. When digital platforms and AI-driven systems accelerate deception, those who design and profit from them cannot claim neutrality. History shows what follows when conspiracy replaces truth, and Jewish suffering is dismissed as a lie.

