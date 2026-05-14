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Further Revelations Deepen Questions Over Kristof’s NYT Blood Libel

Key Takeways: HonestReporting uncovered further serious credibility issues surrounding Nicholas Kristof’s key source, including contradictory claims, Hamas-linked activity, and undisclosed ties to Al Jazeera. Despite mounting criticism and factual challenges to some of the article’s…

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Key Takeways:

  • HonestReporting uncovered further serious credibility issues surrounding Nicholas Kristof’s key source, including contradictory claims, Hamas-linked activity, and undisclosed ties to Al Jazeera.
  • Despite mounting criticism and factual challenges to some of the article’s most extreme allegations, Nicholas Kristof and The New York Times continue to defend the reporting under the banner of “opinion journalism.”
  • Israel’s unprecedented move to pursue legal action against The New York Times may signal a broader shift from defensive media rebuttals to a more aggressive response against defamatory reporting and blood libels.

 

Since HonestReporting dismantled Nicholas Kristof’s disgraceful New York Times story alleging systemic sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners, even more revelations have emerged exposing serious journalistic failures at the heart of the piece.

Yet neither Kristof nor the Times has shown any sign of retreat. Instead, both have doubled down in the face of mounting scrutiny, including from HonestReporting.

Now, in a dramatic and unprecedented development, the State of Israel itself has entered the fray.

Further Question Marks Over the Key “Eyewitness”

Additional background information uncovered about Sami al-Sai raises even more serious questions about his credibility.

In 2017, al-Sai claimed Palestinian intelligence officers tortured him, alleging he was hung from ceilings, deprived of sleep, and injected with unknown drugs. He later retracted those allegations before the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, only to reverse himself again after his release, claiming he denied the torture under pressure.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest were equally controversial. Al-Sai reportedly admitted compiling lists of Palestinian prisoners for Hamas as part of what he described as a “project.” Palestinian intelligence reportedly viewed the activity as recruitment work on behalf of the terror organization.

At the time, al-Sai defended himself by arguing there was “no law that forbids journalists from working with political organizations.”

Despite being presented in the Times as an independent freelance journalist, al-Sai had also worked for Al Jazeera, according to his Committee to Protect Journalists profile.

Taken together, the contradictions in al-Sai’s account, his admitted Hamas-linked activities, and the lack of disclosure surrounding his background raise serious questions about the due diligence exercised by both Kristof and the Times before amplifying his claims.

Olmert Walks Back His Comments

Toward the end of the piece, Kristof cited former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert:

“Do I believe it happens? Definitely.”

Kristof also quoted Olmert saying:

“There are war crimes committed every day in the territories.”

But Olmert, himself a convicted former Israeli politician who served prison time for corruption, later publicly distanced himself from the article.

After publication, Olmert issued a statement clarifying:

Mr. Kristof’s article includes claims of extraordinary gravity: that Israeli authorities have directed the rape of children, that dogs have been used as instruments of sexual assault, that systematic sexual torture is state policy. I did not validate these claims. I have no knowledge supporting these claims as I said to Mr. Kristof. Therefore, the positioning of my quote after pages of such allegations misrepresents my views.

When even one of the article’s own interviewees accuses the reporter of misrepresentation, serious questions must be asked about how the story was assembled and edited.

The New York Times Doubles Down

Throughout the backlash, Kristof has repeatedly defended his reporting online, while the Times has stood firmly behind him.

Some of Kristof’s explanations have been astonishing.

When challenged over why the piece appeared in the opinion section rather than as a news report, Kristof argued that his opinion columns are based on original reporting.

But perhaps the more obvious explanation is that the allegations could not meet the evidentiary threshold required for a straight news story.

Opinion journalism is not a license to publish unverified accusations or suspend basic journalistic standards.

The most widely ridiculed allegation in the article involved claims that Israeli dogs were trained to rape Palestinian prisoners. Despite dog trainers, breeders, veterinarians, and others pointing out the biological and practical absurdity of the claim, Kristof attempted to defend it by citing medical literature discussing rectal injuries involving dogs.

But the literature he referenced described cases of human-initiated bestiality, not trained assault animals.

Yet despite the growing collapse of the article’s credibility, a Times spokesperson issued a statement fully backing Kristof and the reporting process behind the piece.

What exactly does “opinion journalism” mean at The New York Times? Surely opinion writers are still expected to distinguish fact from allegation, verify extraordinary claims, and exercise skepticism toward dubious sources.

But this is the same newspaper that abolished the position of public editor in 2017, leaving readers with little meaningful accountability mechanism when serious journalistic failures occur.

Israel Strikes Back?

A grotesque blood libel that once existed largely on the fringes of social media — spread by conspiracy theorists, cranks, and anti-Israel activists — has now been laundered into the mainstream by one of America’s most influential newspapers.

In an unprecedented move, the State of Israel has announced its intention to sue The New York Times.

This is uncharted territory.

Israel has faced a sustained media assault across major international outlets. Yet this week, while a 300-page report documenting Hamas’ sexual crimes on October 7 was released, international attention instead became consumed by lurid and unsupported allegations about Israeli dogs raping Palestinians.

The timing is difficult to ignore.

The larger question now is whether this marks a turning point in how Israel responds to media defamation.

Will the New York Times eventually retreat under mounting pressure? Or will it continue defending the indefensible?

Whatever happens next, could this represent a watershed moment on what has become the eighth front of the October 7 war: the media battlefield?

 

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Picture of Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
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