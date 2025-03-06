Getty Images Charges Thousands of Dollars for Oct.7 Video Calling Jews “Dogs”

“Great Job! … May Allah keep you healthy!” a Gaza cameraman is heard saying off-camera to a Palestinian civilian who brags about “unloading” his gun on “a pile of Jews” on October 7, 2023. The cameraman then exclaims “not even one of those Jewish dogs is here.”

These chilling words in Arabic, on the day of Hamas’ massacre in southern Israel, are documented not in the considerable archive of footage recorded by Hamas on October 7. Nor are they part of a Gazan’s personal social media record of that day. Incredibly, they are in a video sold by global stock photo agency Getty Images, HonestReporting reveals, with prices ranging from 399 to 7,250 U.S. dollars, depending on whether it’s bought for media, corporate or advertising use.

The footage, according to Getty Images, was taken by Ramzi Adel, the man who describes Jews as “dogs,” for Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu, with which it has a longstanding distribution agreement. Similarly, Adel’s work can be bought on the Reuters database.

The video also shows Israeli hostages being beaten up and yelled at in a Hamas pick-up truck, and a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance from Gaza driving inside Israeli territory.

Coincidentally or not, a quick search of Adel’s name in the Anadolu database reveals that he is also listed as a worker of the Palestinian Red Crescent, which is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Seattle-based Getty Images has a global reach, standing as one of the world’s largest image licensing companies. It offers millions of stock photos, videos, and other visual content for businesses, news organizations, and creative professionals.

HonestReporting has reached out to Getty Images and Reuters for comment, demanding that Adel’s work be immediately removed from their platforms. We will also be turning to the Red Crescent Movement for clarifications.

Getty Images said they would reach out to Anadolu for more information, adding that “we require that our content partners and contributors comply with our Editorial Policy.” Interestingly, this policy states that Getty Images can remove content that is in violation of the guidelines.

Monetizing Incitement

The full 4-minute video is available here, with the Getty Images watermark. Clips are provided below, subtitled with English translation provided by HonestReporting. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video begins with the excited Adel filming the Gaza border fence from the Israeli side, with his off-camera narration and repeated “Allahu Akbar” calls.

He continues documenting as he goes deeper into Israeli territory, nonchalantly meeting a terrorist and greeting him with “May Allah protect you, man.”

One segment shows abducted Israeli hostages being cursed, beaten up and humiliated, with Adel seemingly standing above them on a Hamas pick-up truck. A hand can be seen slapping the hostages, but it’s not clear whether it’s Adel’s. The video is edited and cut short, with the terrorists’ faces blurred. It’s unknown whether Adel, Anadolu or Getty Images carried out the blurring.

Adel then documents two men on a scooter, carrying away a “martyr” between them. Adel enthusiastically instructs them to lift the dead man’s leg up, before the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance arrives at the scene.

Afterwards, with smoke plumes billowing on the horizon, Adel encounters the Palestinian dressed in civilian clothing who boasts about murdering “cowardly” Jews. Adel encourages him and goes on to curse the Jews as “dogs,” voicing clear support for their murder. He then comes across infiltrators who are carrying loot back into Gaza, and tells them “This is victory!”

The video ends with Adel’s full-blown agenda on display, as he repeats his Jihadi wish to reach the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Related Reading: Broken Borders: AP & Reuters Pictures of Hamas Atrocities Raise Ethical Questions

Compromised Gaza Journalists

This isn’t the first time compromised Gazan journalists have used Anadolu as a cover to get exposure in the Western media, as revealed in a separate HonestReporting article.

From ex-AP and CNN freelancer Hassan Eslaiah who was kissed by Hamas’ Sinwar, to former Reuters freelancers Ashraf Amra and Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa who called on Gazans to storm the border on October 7 — Reuters and Getty Images shamelessly platform these journalists’ propaganda by hiding behind the Turkish state-run news agency.

Adel may also be hiding and selling his material under the guise of the Palestinian Red Crescent, as shown in this Anadolu item:

Related Reading: Reuters and Getty Images Give Platform to Gaza Photojournalist Kissed by Hamas’ Sinwar

To be clear, Adel’s “work” is not news. Infiltration aside, he is not even trying to be an objective documenter. Calling Jews “dogs” and greeting those who butchered them is nothing but barbaric, antisemitic incitement.

It is celebrating the deaths of innocent Jewish men, women and children. It should be condemned, not tolerated, and definitely not distributed by the world’s most respected media outlets.

Because monetizing and spreading it while presumably giving a cut to the bloodthirsty cameraman — through a third party or not — is like helping Hitler’s media master Joseph Goebbels sell Nazi propaganda.

UPDATE

Within a few hours of publication of this article, Getty Images, to their credit, have removed all content that was flagged by HonestReporting, including the Ramzi Adel video, and content from Hassan Eslaiah, Ashraf Amra, and Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa.