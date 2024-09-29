fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Hassan Nasrallah: Media Lionize The Terrorist With a Bright Smile Who Butchered So Many Innocent People

“Charismatic,” “revered,” a grandfatherly figure?  It’s as if these portrayals were pulled out of an alternate dimension where the chief of the Hezbollah terror group, Hassan Nasrallah, was all live, laugh, love.  But let’s not…

Reading time: 4 minutes

“Charismatic,” “revered,” a grandfatherly figure? 

It’s as if these portrayals were pulled out of an alternate dimension where the chief of the Hezbollah terror group, Hassan Nasrallah, was all live, laugh, love

But let’s not get it twisted. Nasrallah was an evil terrorist with blood on his hands – and not just of Jews. HonestReporting breaks it all down here:

Indeed, Sky News chose to memorialize the butcher of Syria’s Sunnis with a sweet, smiling picture of him.

We saw this with the coverage of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination as well. Some of the world’s most evil and oppressive figures are receiving moments of silence and fawning obituaries in commemoration of their lifetime achievements.

Related Reading: Haniyeh’s Top 5 “Moderate” Moments That the Media Chose to Omit, Assassinated Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Recast as ‘Moderate’ by Confused Media

This is unfortunately as predictable as it gets in 2024. And with journalists like Rania Khalek of Breakthrough Newsroom and Hala Jaber, formerly of The Sunday Times, it seems like the line for journalistic integrity isn’t just blurred, it’s been erased.

Distortion of facts and truth is a common thread.

Needless to say, reactions across social platform X (formerly Twitter) are on the mark.

Associated Press has since changed its headline, but not before it was exposed:

The Guardian did not hold back either. This tweet sums up how we all feel while reading this sentence.

This profile on Nasrallah by The New York Times, may as well be a love letter. Since its publication, words have been changed to appear vague, but are still rather favorable towards a killer.

He often referred to Israel as “the Zionist entity” and maintained that Jewish people who arrived from other countries over decades should return to their nations of origin, and said that Israel should be replaced by the state of Palestine, with equality for all residents.

But not before the writer was caught portraying Nasrallah as a believer in coexistence for one state for Jews, Christians and Muslims in “Palestine” and a responsible leader concerned with the needs of his people.


Unfortunately, the bizarre obituary did not stop there. It is filled with respectful descriptions of Nasrallah and his popularity amongst the suffering Shiite Lebanese population. Almost as if he was progressive.

He came across as less dour than most Shiite clerics, partly because of his roly-poly figure, a slight lisp and a propensity to crack jokes. He never pushed hard-line Islamic rules, like veils for women in the neighborhoods that Hezbollah controls. Analysts attributed that to his exposure in his youth to many of Lebanon’s 17 religious sects and his desire not to isolate Lebanese outside of Hezbollah’s religious Shiite base.

And publications like Le Monde came out with an obituary describing his features almost lovingly and accentuating his “heroic” nature. It almost seems cool to be Israel’s biggest adversary, and the Middle East’s “object of fascination.”

With his black turban, reserved for descendants of the Prophet, thin glasses and thick salt-and-pepper beard, Hassan Nasrallah has been the face of Hezbollah for over three decades. At the head of this militia dedicated to armed struggle against Israel, which has become a state above the Lebanese state, the Shiite leader has held the fate of the country in his hands, in war and in peace.

But quite frankly, it’s embarrassing to read.

Nasrallah, an evil murderer, was granted obituaries he didn’t deserve. While he may have been seen as a heroic and revered figure by his followers, why should this matter when he has so much blood on his hands over the course of decades?

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

Image Credits:
– khamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons
– Fadel Itani via Reuters Connect

Related

Tags: , , , , , ,
Channa Rifkin
Channa Rifkin
Channa started her career in broadcast journalism as producer and correspondent at ILTV and i24NEWS, focusing on Israel, the Middle East and Jewish World. She studied Communications and Political Science at Bar-Ilan University and attained a master's degree in Diplomacy and Conflict Studies at Reichman University in Israel.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content